The end of Germany's phone booths
For decades, you'd find yellow, and later pink, phone booths all over Germany. But thanks to the rise of mobile phones, they've fallen almost entirely out of use. The very last ones are now being dismantled.
From kiosks to booths in Berlin
The telephone booth has a long history: The first "telephone kiosk" was set up in Berlin in 1881. This picture shows one from 1927 in front of the Jerusalem Church in Berlin-Mitte. The demand was huge, and telephone booths became a familiar sight. From 1946, they were standardized in yellow throughout the territory of what later became the Federal Republic of Germany, also known as West Germany.
The end of an era
Until the 1990s, phone boxes were a familiar sight: There were more than 160,000 of these boxes all over Germany, equipped with thick phone books hanging in a rotating device. The cells were initially operated by the Bundespost, and later by Deutsche Telekom. At peak times, there were often long queues often formed.
East German essential
In the former East Germany, the German Democratic Republic (GDR) or DDR in German, phone booths were also mostly yellow. This picture shows two boxes after reunification in 1991. Before the fall of the Wall, phone boxes were essential for many households as they often did not have their own landlines.
No need anymore
Since November 2022, it's no longer been possible to use coins, and at the end of January 2023, Deutsche Telekom will also discontinue the option of paying by phone card. What would probably have led to outraged protests a few years ago is met with indifference in the age of mobile communication.
Relics of a bygone era
"When almost everyone has a mobile phone in their pocket, there's little point in maintaining an expensive public infrastructure," the German Association of Towns and Municipalities says. And he seems to be right: According to Deutsche Telekom, a large number of the devices, such as here in the Bergisches Land region, are deserted most of the time.
A new home for books
Some boxes have been refashioned as book booths, like this one in Lauter-Bernsbach. It was the wish of Mayor Thomas Kunzmann to preserve the last phone booth in the town, and it's been well-received..
From unused to severely damaged
Other telephone boxes weren't so lucky — like this more "modern" one in Telekom's signature Magenta color. Almost one in three public telephones did not generate a single euro in revenue last year. Added to this are the high operating costs due to vandalism and the high energy requirements of the partly outdated technology.
In the phone booth graveyard
Deutsche Telekom was initially not allowed to dismantle the booths because public telephones were part of its statutory basic service obligations. That changed at the end of 2021, and now countless boxes end up in telephone booth graveyards like this one in Michendorf in the eastern state of Brandenburg. It shows the pink boxes that followed the older, yellow design.
New technology in old place
According to Deutsche Telekom, the traditional telephone booths have largely been gone since 2018, leaving around 12,000 telephone pillars or kiosks. They are set to be dismantled by 2025. Deutsche Telekom then wants to use the space for so-called "small cells," little aerials that amplify mobile signals and improve reception.