 Deutsche Grammophon: 120 years old but not treading softly | Music | DW | 06.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Deutsche Grammophon: 120 years old but not treading softly

The world's oldest recording label is celebrating its 120th anniversary on November 6 with a concert in the Berlin Philharmonie. A glance back at how the "yellow label" wrote music history.

Symbolbild Schallplatte (picture alliance/dpa)

Founded in December 1898 in Hanover, the recording company known worldwide by its German name, Deutsche Grammophon (DG), is as old as the recording industry itself. The founders were the American Emil Berliner — born in Hanover and the inventor of the shellac disk and the gramophone — and his brother Josef. Berliner's disk was a further development of the cylinder that had been patented by Thomas Edison.

The music world was quick to pick up on the new technology: As early as 1902, the great Italian tenor Enrico Caruso was singing into a horn to have his voice captured for posterity. Many more followed. By 1907, the record factory in Hanover had 200 record pressing machines.

Many names, one tradition

In the decades to follow, many names were associated with Deutsche Grammophon: the Gramophone Company, Polydor, Siemens & Halske, Telefunken, Archiv Produktionen, Polygram. The company was affiliated with some, founded others and was taken over by yet others. Today Deutsche Grammophon belongs to the Universal Music Group, but the label's original name remains, as does its sometimes decades-long relationships with artists.

Emil Berliner (DG Archiv)

The founder of the company, inventor Emil Berliner

In 1913 came the first complete recording of an orchestral work: Ludwig van Beethoven's Fifth Symphony was released on four disks, both sides recorded, with Arthur Nikisch conducting the Berlin Philharmonic.

Two world wars led to bitter setbacks in the company's history. During World War I, DG was separated from its affiliate, the Gramophone Company in England, and the allies banned its recordings from export.

Before World War II, Nazi policies resulted not only in the banning of Jewish artists but also the destruction of countless of their recordings: an irretrievable loss for music history.

Read more: A 20th century giant: 100 years of Leonard Bernstein 

Times change, people adapt

The iconic yellow label came only in the postwar era. DG had to reinvent itself, and it did, by gathering some of the greatest names in the business, such as the conductors Herbert von Karajan, Karl Böhm and Wilhelm Furtwängler and the singer Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, to name but a few. The returns from the big names enabled the company to pursue other activities, such as on the sub-label "Archiv Produktion," whose recordings of baroque music were appreciated worldwide.

  • Herbert von Karajan in 1986 in Salzburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hellmann)

    The yellow label's artists

    Herbert von Karajan

    Karajan recorded for Deutsche Grammophon (DG) for over 50 years, releasing four different recordings of all nine Beethoven symphonies and countless other works on the "yellow label." The official website of the conductor mentions 1,279 recordings altogether. Standard-setting interpretations with a bent towards perfection and a lively interest in technological developments were among his hallmarks.

  • Ferenc Fricsay conducting in 1961 in London (Getty Images/Huton Archive/E. Auerbach)

    The yellow label's artists

    Ferenc Fricsay

    As principal conductor of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, he made a major contribution to rebuilding music life in postwar Germany. Born in Budapest in 1914, Fricsay was particularly noted for his warm, dramatic and ardent renditions of Mozart. He signed an exclusive contract with DG in 1948 and never recorded for a different label.

  • Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau as a young man (Deutsche Grammophon/Siegfried Lauterwasser)

    The yellow label's artists

    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau

    Responsible for a renaissance in art song, he recorded all 500 of Franz Schubert's lieder and hundreds more: his recording activities were nearly encyclopedic. His intellectually informed renditions, impeccable vocal technique and clear musical messaging were so standard-setting that every singer of lieder today is influenced in some way by Fischer-Dieskau.

  • Leonard Bernstein (picture-alliance/maxppp)

    The yellow label's artists

    Leonard Bernstein

    After World War II, many Jewish artists steered clear of the company for decades. Bernstein was one of the few to break that trend, beginning his association with DG in the late 70s and later signing an exclusive contract. The many recordings of his later years with the Vienna Philharmonic have legendary status.

  • Anne-Sophie Mutter in 2007 (Deutsche Grammophon/Harald Hoffmann)

    The yellow label's artists

    Anne-Sophie Mutter

    The violinist has been associated with DG for 40 years, one-third of the label's history. Discovered as a 13-year-old by the conductor Herbert von Karajan, her first album was released in 1978, with Mutter as soloist in Mozart violin concertos accompanied by Karajan and the Berlin Philharmonic. That was followed by 46 more releases comprising more than 140 works.

  • Pianist Maurizio Pollini in 2015 (Deutsche Grammophon/Siegfried Lauterwasser)

    The yellow label's artists

    Maurizio Pollini

    DG had its first recording session with the Italian pianist in 1960, so in 2020 the artist and the label will celebrate 60 years of collaboration. Pollini praises the company's policy of publishing not only the mainstream, but also lesser-known yet important works of music.

  • Gustavo Dudamel in 2017 (picture alliance/APA/picturedesk.com/H. Neubauer)

    The yellow label's artists

    Gustavo Dudamel

    "Since my childhood in Barquisimeto, DG has been part of my DNA," says the Venezualean conductor. The artists on the recordings opened up a world to him far beyond his home town and "as big as my imagination." Now principal conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Dudamel has been called classical music's greatest hope.

  • Andris Nelsons in China, 2017 (picture alliance/Imaginechina/Li Lewei)

    The yellow label's artists

    Andris Nelsons

    As with probably every conductor of his generation, recordings on DG made a deep impression during his youth. Currently leading two world-class orchestras, the Latvian is involved in a major project with both: recording a cycle of Dmitri Shostakovich's symphonies with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and an Anton Bruckner symphony cycle with the Gewandhaus Orchestra in Leipzig.

  • Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Salzburg 2010 (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk.com)

    The yellow label's artists

    Yannick Nézet-Séguin

    The 43-year-old Canadian features on a number of recordings with the orchestras he has led in Rotterdam and Philadelphia. Now begins a new era: as future principle conductor at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the conductor people fondly call "Yannick" is positioned to lead decades of performances to be preserved for posterity.

  • Lang Lang (DW)

    The yellow label's artists

    Lang Lang

    It's a credit to him that tens of millions of Chinese children now take piano lessons. Lang Lang appreciates DG's "unique synergy of the traditional and the new."

  • Daniil Trifonov in 2018 in Moscow (picture alliance/dpa/Sputnik/G. Sisoev)

    The yellow label's artists

    Daniil Trifonov

    The Times of London describes him as "beyond question, the most astonishing pianist of our times." His singular, utterly unpredictable performances have made the 27-year-old Russian a cult figure. Trifonov's premiere album in 2013 was a live-recorded recital in Carnegie Hall. A recording released two years later includes "Rachmaniana," a piece written by Trifonov himself.

  • Anna Netrebko (picture-alliance/dpa/B.Gindl)

    The yellow label's artists

    Anna Netrebko

    During her childhood in Russia, recordings from Western Europe were not widespread and thus not among her most formative influences – but all the more so when the now famous diva began studying music. Today there is hardly a classical musician who has been uninfluenced by the recordings made by their predecessors.

    Author: Rick Fulker


The development of the Compact Disc in the early 1980s led to an upswing in the recording industry's fortunes. After having reached saturation, the market was eager for the new technology, and many older releases were digitally remastered.

The company has responded to wide-reaching transformation in the digital age, placing its recordings on streaming services including Apple Music and Amazon.

Yet in Germany, DG still releases 80 percent of its classical music output on recording media such as the CD and repopularized vinyl. Only 20 percent is distributed by purely digital means. Consumer preferences in the US are different, with 55 percent of classical music releases now distributed on digital platforms.

An early recording session for Deutsche Grammophon (Deutsche Grammophon)

An early recording session for Deutsche Grammophon

Enduring values still in trend

Deutsche Grammophon's president Clemens Trautmann sees "in the confusing variety of available music experiences in the digital age, a need for enduring values and orientation, which is leading to a renaissance of classical music."

That does not exclude new genres or performance venues, such as neo-classical music or the "classical lounge," where serious artists perform in relaxed club settings, their performances streamed live.

In general, says Trautmann, the trend today is towards individualistic and unique musical renditions — and the boundaries between the media are becoming fluid. Musicians now disseminate their artistry via multiple media channels, including the social media. Thus there's a good chance that the "yellow label" will be around for some time to come.

The 120th anniversary of Deutsche Grammophon will be celebrated at the Berlin Philharmonie on November 6 with a special concert. The performance conducted by Manfred Honeck and featuring pianist Lang Lang and violinist Concert: 120 Years of Deutsche Grammophon will be streamed live online.  

 

DW recommends

Changing tides at the Berlin Philharmonic

Countdown to the election on May 11: who will be the one to lead the world-famous orchestra? Nothing has been decided yet, but knowing the tradition of the Berlin Philharmonic helps in the guessing game. (05.05.2015)  

A 20th century giant: 100 years of Leonard Bernstein

Best known as the composer of West Side Story, the all-round musical genius had a spectacular conducting style and a contagious enthusiasm for communicating his art. A tribute to Bernstein on the centennial of his birth. (24.08.2018)  

The yellow label's artists

Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway. (06.11.2018)  

WWW links

Concert: 120 Years of Deutsche Grammophon

Audios and videos on the topic

80 Years of the Tape Recorder  

Related content

Salzburg Herbert von Karajan

The yellow label's artists 06.11.2018

Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway.

Deutschland Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: The truth about the 'symphony of fate' 13.09.2018

The beginning of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is known the world over, yet the opening motif is only four notes long. Music researchers have long wondered — is fate really knocking on the door at the start of this piece?

Deutschland Wiesbaden Rüdesheim Burg Ehrenfels

"Friendship" at the Rheingau Music Festival 18.07.2018

With "Friendship" as its motto, the 31st Rheingau Music Festival offers a variety of intense listening experiences. Annette Dasch, Gabriela Montero and Frank Peter Zimmermann are some of the stars in the lineup.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill - Something's got to give mit Marylin Monroe (picture-alliance/Everett Colle/20thCentFox)

The world's most cursed film projects

Film history is replete with disasters and unrealised masterworks that never — or sometimes barely — made it to the big screen. Often unfinished or never shown, here are 10 legendary films that were cursed from day one. 

Arts.21

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher (DW/M. Haug-Mähren)

"100 German Must-Reads" The talk, Part 2

We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project. 

Music

Salzburg Herbert von Karajan (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hellmann)

The yellow label's artists

Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway. 

Arts

Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf Ausstellung in Wien (KHM-Museumsverband/Rafaela Proell)

Vienna Kunsthistorische Museum goes twee with Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf curation

Selecting from over four million objects in the Kunsthistorische Museum Vienna's catalog, director Wes Anderson and his partner, illustrator Juman Malouf, have curated a unique, genre- and century-crossing exhibition. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  