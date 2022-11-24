Destination Culture - Brandenburg: From Sanssouci to Spreewald
42 minutes ago
Hannah Hummel and Lukas Stege explore the rich diversity of Brandenburg: Including Frederick the Great’s summer residence, "Lost Places” such as abandoned bunkers and healing sanctuaries, and the canals of Spreewald.
Traveling to some of the most popular places in Germany in a modified classic car – how cool is that? Hannah Hummel and her four-wheeled friend, an electric VW Beetle cabriolet. They’re the team behind the series Destination Culture.