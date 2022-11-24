  1. Skip to content
Destination Culture - Brandenburg: From Sanssouci to Spreewald

42 minutes ago

Hannah Hummel and Lukas Stege explore the rich diversity of Brandenburg: Including Frederick the Great’s summer residence, "Lost Places” such as abandoned bunkers and healing sanctuaries, and the canals of Spreewald.

About the show

DW Destination Culture Exploring Germany

Destination Culture — Exploring Germany

Traveling to some of the most popular places in Germany in a modified classic car – how cool is that? Hannah Hummel and her four-wheeled friend, an electric VW Beetle cabriolet. They’re the team behind the series Destination Culture.

