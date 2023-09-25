  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Hollywood strike
NASA expedition
MediaUnited States of America

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

September 25, 2023

A five-month standoff between screenwriters and Hollywood studio bosses could be coming to an end with a tentative agreement that meets many of the writers' needs. However Hollywood actors are still on strike.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WlwA
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman and children sit on bags of belongings as residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Users inside a Huawei store in China

What does Huawei's new chip mean for US-China rivalry?

What does Huawei's new chip mean for US-China rivalry?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Streik in Hollywood Joely Fisher, Fran Drescher und Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

MediaSeptember 25, 202302:11 min
More from North America
Go to homepage