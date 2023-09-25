Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

MediaUnited States of AmericaDespite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to workTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMediaUnited States of America09/25/2023September 25, 2023A five-month standoff between screenwriters and Hollywood studio bosses could be coming to an end with a tentative agreement that meets many of the writers' needs. However Hollywood actors are still on strike. https://p.dw.com/p/4WlwAAdvertisement