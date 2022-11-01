  1. Skip to content
People pass by election campaign posters in Copenhagen
Danes headed to the polls Tuesday Image: Sergei Grits/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsDenmark

Denmark: Ruling Center-left bloc wins razor-thin majority

50 minutes ago

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's existing government remains the strongest force after the early elections. But Frederiksen told supporters she would explore options for a broader coalition government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IuhX

A preliminary full count of votes in Denmark, covering everywhere but remote Greenland, suggests that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats will remain the strongest party in the country. 

Assuming the seats in Greenland with results still outstanding vote for the center-left bloc as broadly expected, Frederiksen's existing center-left alliance would retain an overall majority of just one in parliament, with 90 of 179 seats.

However, the 44-year-old prime minister had called the early elections as her single-party minority government with backing mainly from a left-leaning bloc threatened to unravel, saying she was looking to set up a broader government that was more robust. She left this option open in her first comments as results came in. 

"I am so thrilled and proud. We have secured the best election result in 20 years,'' Frederiksen told supporters early Wednesday in Copenhagen.

"It is also clear there is no longer a majority behind the government in its current form. Therefore, tomorrow I will submit the government's resignation to the queen," she said, also saying she would meet with other parties to explore future coalition options. 

Who are the political players?

For the past three-and-a-half years, Frederiksen's Social Democratic Party has led Denmark with a minority government consisting solely of her own party. She has relied on support from other left-wing groups at times but has also leaned on votes from the conservative right when it came to tightening immigration policy.

Much could hinge on the outcome for the Moderates, founded by former prime minister and potential kingmaker Lars Lokke Rasmussen, formerly leader of the center-right agrarian Venstre party.

Lokke Rasmussen has indicated that he might be open to a ruling coalition with the Social Democrats. He is also a potential candidate for prime minister.

The 58-year-old politician has survived several storms, including a scandal where he was caught using party funds to buy luxury suits.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
Frederiksen became her country's youngest prime minister in 2019Image: Jens Dresling/Ritzau Scanpix/dpa/picture alliance

Two center-right opposition lawmakers, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who heads the Liberals, and Soren Pape Poulsen, who leads the Conservatives, could also be in the running to be prime minister.

Many of Venstre's voters have now deserted the party to support either the Moderates or populist anti-immigration parties.

They include the Denmark Democrats, founded by former hard-line immigration minister Inger Stojberg earlier this year.

Stojberg is perhaps known for pushing ahead with a law to allow the confiscation of jewelry and valuables from migrants to "pay" for their stay.

A rarely-used Impeachment Court convicted Stojberg in 2016 of ordering the separation of asylum-seeking couples if one of the partners was a minor.

Voting triggered by 'mink crisis'

The election was sparked by the "mink crisis," which has embroiled Denmark since a government decision in November 2020 to cull the country's roughly 15 million minks because of fears about a mutated strain of COVID-19.

A court determined the decision was illegal in July, and a party supporting the Social Democrats threatened to topple the government unless fresh elections were held. 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was also seeking a broader and more stable mandate for her efforts to combat soaring inflation.

More than 4 million Danes were eligible to choose among 14 parties. 

The campaign has been dominated by domestic themes that range from tax cuts to a need to hire more nurses. Financial support for Danes amid rising inflation and soaring energy prices because of Russia's war in Ukraine were also among key election issues.

msh, ar/zc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

