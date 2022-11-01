Denmark: No clear winner, ex-PM to play key role — exit poll

Former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is set to play a pivotal role after an inconclusive election result, exit polls have revealed. Neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition are set to win a majority.

Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become the Scandinavian country's proverbial king-maker after an inconclusive election result, according to exit polls on Tuesday, with neither the ruling left nor right-wing opposition set to secure enough seats.

The initial forecasts suggested the Social Democrats led by Mette Frederiksen, who became Denmark's youngest-ever prime minister in 2019, will once again be the strongest force in the parliamentary elections. The bloc around her Social Democrats was projected to have 85 out of 179 seats, according to an exit poll by public broadcaster DR. The same exit poll put the right-wing opposition on course for 73 seats, with Rasmussen's Moderates on track to secure 17 seats.

Who are the political players?

For the past three-and-a-half years, Frederiksen's Social Democratic Party has has led Denmark with a minority government consisting solely of her own party. She has relied on on support from other left-wing groups at times, but has also leaned on votes from the conservative right when it came to tightening immigration policy.

Much could hinge on the outcome for the Moderates, founded by former prime minister and potential kingmaker Lars Lokke Rasmussen, formerly leader of the center-right agrarian Venstre Party.

Lokke Rasmussen has indicated that he might be open to a ruling coalition with the Social Democrats. He is also a potential candidate for prime minister.

The 58-year-old politician has survived several storms, including a scandal where he was caught using party funds to buy luxury suits.



Two center-right opposition lawmakers, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who heads the Liberals, and Soren Pape Poulsen, who leads the Conservatives, could also be in the running to be prime minister.

Many of Venstre's voters have now deserted the party to support either the Moderates or populist anti-immigration parties.

They include the Denmark Democrats, founded by former hard-line immigration minister Inger Stojberg earlier this year.

Stojberg is perhaps known for pushing ahead with a law to allow the confiscation of jewelry and valuables from migrants to "pay" for their stay.

A rarely-used Impeachment Court convicted Stojberg in 2016 of ordering the separation of asylum-seeking couples if one of the partners was a minor.

Voting triggered by 'mink crisis'

The election was sparked by the "mink crisis," which has embroiled Denmark since a government decision in November 2020 to cull the country's roughly 15 million minks because of fears about a mutated strain of COVID-19.

A court determined the decision was illegal, and a party supporting the Social Democrats threatened to topple the government unless fresh elections were held.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was also seeking a vote of confidence in her handling of the pandemic and her efforts to combat soaring inflation.

More than four million Danes were eligible to choose among 14 parties. Almost a quarter of voters were still undecided heading into election day.

The campaign has been dominated by domestic themes that range from tax cuts to a need to hire more nurses. Financial support for Danes amid rising inflation and soaring energy prices because of Russia's war in Ukraine were also among key election issues.

Early results already in

The Danish parliament has 179 seats with two seats coming from each of the country's autonomous territories of the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Voting was held on the Faroe Islands Monday as Tuesday is a bank holiday. One seat went to the local affiliate of Venstre Party and another to a local sister party of the Social Democratic Party.

