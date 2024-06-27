Denmark: Fire breaks out at tax ministry

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the tax ministry building in central Copenhagen, as emergency services evacuated people from buildings.

A fire has broken out at the Danish tax ministry in Copenhagen, police and fire services said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the roof of the building with fire and police teams rushing to the scene, with thick black smoke rising from the building.

Police said the ministry and surrounding buildings were being evacuated.

The Danish capital's police cited firefighters as saying the fire had been brought under control and work was underway to fully extinguish it.

"We are still on the scene, and there will be a cordon off in the area for some time yet," they added.

The building is about a 10-minute walk from Copenhagen's old stock exchange, about half of which — including its iconic dragon-tail spire — was destroyed by fire in April.

