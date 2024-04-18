Copenhagen Stock Exchange facade collapses after fire

Firefighters announced that the facade had collapsed two days after a blaze engulfed the historic building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Danish emergency services on Thursday said that the facade of Copenhagen's former Stock Exchange building had collapsed after a devastating fire weakened the structure on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, there has been a collapse of the facade," Copenhagen's rescue service said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Officials said no one was injured and that all workers on site had been evacuated.

Half of the structure was destroyed Tuesday and it's 54-meter (1800 foot) tall spire toppled after fire broke out during restoration work being carried out for the building's 400-year anniversary.

The spire, it was later repoted, was saved, as were hundreds of artworks that were quickly removed from the burning structure.

Thouh fire and rescue services have said the fire is "under control" they continue to battle it three days on.

On Thursday, video circulated online showing the collapse of the facade as smoke continued to rise from the structure.

Authorities have closed a number of nearby streets and firefighters expect to remain at the sitee for at least another day.

js/sms (AFP, dpa)

More to come on this developing news