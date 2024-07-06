Denis Tahiri
Reporter with a focus on investigative journalism and multimedia productions
Reporter Denis Tahiri focuses in particular on investigative journalism and multimedia productions with the goal of fusing long-form journalism with visually compelling elements.
Denis holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and a master's degree in public relations from the University of Tirana, Albania. He has worked as a journalist for several of Albania's main national and local television channels and began working for ACQJ, a non-profit media organization in the Albanian capital, in 2020.