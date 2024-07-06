  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineEU elections 2024Israel-Hamas war
A man with dark hair (Denis Tahiri) sits on a flight of steps in the sun
Denis TahiriImage: DW

Denis Tahiri

Reporter with a focus on investigative journalism and multimedia productions

Reporter Denis Tahiri focuses in particular on investigative journalism and multimedia productions with the goal of fusing long-form journalism with visually compelling elements.

Denis holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and a master's degree in public relations from the University of Tirana, Albania. He has worked as a journalist for several of Albania's main national and local television channels and began working for ACQJ, a non-profit media organization in the Albanian capital, in 2020.

Skip next section Stories by Denis Tahiri

Stories by Denis Tahiri

Three people stand outside of a red-brick building on a cobblestone street, an open gate

During WWII, Albania became a refuge for Jews

During WWII, Albania became a refuge for Jews

Today, Albania has one of the smallest Jewish communities in Europe. But, during World War II, Jews found a haven there.
SocietyJune 7, 202404:13 min
The Shushica River in Albania

Why Balkan hydroelectricity is controversial

Why Balkan hydroelectricity is controversial

Balkan states continue to back hydroelectricity projects, despite experts saying solar power would be a better option.
PoliticsDecember 14, 2021
Go to homepage