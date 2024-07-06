  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
SocietyAlbania

During World War II, Albania became a refuge for Jews

Denis Tahiri
June 7, 2024

Today, Albania has one of the smallest Jewish communities in Europe. But this wasn't always the case. Over the course of World War II, the number of Jews in the country increased dramatically. DW met with a non-Jewish tour guide who believes that much can be gained from telling the story of the country's Jewish community and embracing diversity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gnoM

Tour guide Elton Caushi is one of the few people in Albania who is familiar with his country's unique Jewish history. Albania is the only country in Europe where the number of Jewish people increased tenfold during World War II, from 300–400 people before the war to about 3,750 at the end. 

Many left the country for Israel after the collapse of communism in Albania in the early 1990s to escape economic hardship and in search of a better life.

According to Caushi, Albania has a history of helping people in need. He would like his compatriots to remember this chapter of Albanian history and believes that all countries in the Balkans have much to gain from embracing ethnic and religious diversity. 

Albania is a popular travel destination for Israelis. Many visit to explore their families' roots and see the country where their relatives once lived and took shelter.

A man with dark hair (Denis Tahiri) sits on a flight of steps in the sun
Denis Tahiri Reporter with a focus on investigative journalism
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pinchas Goldschmidt

Who is Charlemagne Prize honoree Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt?

Who is Charlemagne Prize honoree Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt?

Once rabbi of Moscow, he fled Russia over Putin's war on Ukraine. Now, as head of the Conference of European Rabbis, he warns of an "explosion of antisemitism" in Europe and said "hatred of Jews must not be tolerated."
SocietyMay 9, 2024
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more