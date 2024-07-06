During World War II, Albania became a refuge for Jews

Today, Albania has one of the smallest Jewish communities in Europe. But this wasn't always the case. Over the course of World War II, the number of Jews in the country increased dramatically. DW met with a non-Jewish tour guide who believes that much can be gained from telling the story of the country's Jewish community and embracing diversity.

Tour guide Elton Caushi is one of the few people in Albania who is familiar with his country's unique Jewish history. Albania is the only country in Europe where the number of Jewish people increased tenfold during World War II, from 300–400 people before the war to about 3,750 at the end.

Many left the country for Israel after the collapse of communism in Albania in the early 1990s to escape economic hardship and in search of a better life.

According to Caushi, Albania has a history of helping people in need. He would like his compatriots to remember this chapter of Albanian history and believes that all countries in the Balkans have much to gain from embracing ethnic and religious diversity.

Albania is a popular travel destination for Israelis. Many visit to explore their families' roots and see the country where their relatives once lived and took shelter.