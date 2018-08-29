 Deep Purple′s singer releases new album | Music | DW | 30.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Deep Purple's singer releases new album

Ahead of the release of Deep Purple's Ian Gillan's album with his boyhood band The Javelins, DW discussed with him how the whole rock'n'roll myth was built. The singer also offers good advice for aspiring musicians.

Deep Purple Sänger Ian Gillan (Imago/Pacific Press Agency/A. Bosio)

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan is releasing on Friday Ian Gillan and the Javelins, an album of covers with his boyhood band.

DW had a chat with him during the Montreux Jazz Festival last summer.

DW: You and Deep Purple are part of a whole generation that reshaped contemporary music history.  Why was the impact of the British boom of the 60s and 70s so strong? 

Ian Gillan: The world was a different place then. There were lots of things going on. To put it historically, when I started doing music, I was 15 years old. I was a boy soprano in the church choir, but then, when I was 15, I broke it all and started moving into rock and roll. It was only 15 years after the end of the Second World War. Everybody wanted peace. Everybody wanted friendship.

In 1969 I joined Deep Purple. And during the 60s in England, there was an energy, a postwar energy. It was a new generation that had freedom. The parents wanted to give us freedom because after the dark days it was... The country was flattened, bombed, flat. There was rationing for food when I was a kid. There was nothing. We had to rise again from absolutely nothing.

Following the Frank Sinatra era, which was immediately before us, we wanted to do things differently. We were listening to American blues. We were listening to old English folk music, listening to orchestral music, jazz, blues... all that sort of diversity was an inspiration for us kids in a band.

So we copied everything that we could find and gave it our own energy. And so it emerged, I think, as a style.  

  • Deep Purple in Rock album cover (Harvest)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    The Presidents of Hard Rock

    In the British rock scene at the end of the 1960s, the Stones were the bad boys; Black Sabbath was devilish; Led Zeppelin was writing the best songs and Pink Floyd was doing psychedelic stuff. But Deep Purple was "the loudest pop group in the world." Employing a Hammond organ, hard guitar riffs and Ian Gillan's distinctive vocals, Deep Purple were the forefathers of hard rock and heavy metal.

  • Deep Purple (picture-alliance/empics)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Green-eared and from Leicester

    In April 1968, Rod Evans, Jon Lord, Richie Blackmore, Nicky Simper and Ian Paice form their new band, record an album and make a hit with their single "Hush." Two albums later, the group makes changes: a different record label and different band members. Ian Gillan replaces Evans on vocals; Roger Glover follows Simper on bass guitar. The legendary "Mark II" team is up and running.

  • UK Deep Purple - Royal Albert Hall - 1969 (picture-alliance/empics/Barratts)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    'Concerto for Group and Orchestra'

    This cast of band members gives a landmark performance: a concert at Royal Albert Hall, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. A rock band had never played there before. Deep Purple could do it because they had created a masterful combination of rock and classical music - largely due to the classically trained keyboardist Jon Lord. The "Concerto" became Deep Purple's first live album.

  • Deep Purple in West Berlin 1971 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Reichert)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Showered in Gold

    The "Concerto" was lovely and all. But just to ensure people didn't forget what kind of music they really were doing, Deep Purple took a harder line. On the album "In Rock," songs like "Speed King" and "Child in Time" showed people what they were all about: total hard rock with classical elements, along with Gillan's explosive vocals. It was a global breakthrough and garnered gold numerous times.

  • Deep Purple 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa/Martin Athenstädt)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    The band collapses

    With the award-winning double LP "Live in Japan," Deep Purple reaches its "Mark II" zenith in 1973. After years of hard work, the band implodes - Glover and Gillan leave. David Coverdale takes up the microphone. But the "Mark III" line-up doesn't last even two years. Blackmore leaves because he can't stand Coverdale. His replacement, however, cannot fill the gap, and the band breaks up in 1976.

  • Deutschland Deep Purple in Mannheim (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pfund)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    1984 - the return of the cult band line-up

    The legendary "Mark II" line-up is together once again - a record label allegedly offered each musician a pretty penny. The boys get right down to business: The album "Perfect Strangers" serves up the old Purple sound, but with fresh elements. Their fans are grateful, and the album goes Top Ten everywhere. The band tours, and everything is going well - until Gillan and Blackmore lock horns again.

  • Ian Gillan of Deep Purple (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Ian Gillan's back-and-forth

    Ian Gillan leaves the band again after four years. A new vocalist steps in, but the band is losing steam. All the personnel changes rattle fans as well. The 1990s album "Slaves & Masters" does not garner much praise; the new singer has to leave. Much to Blackmore's chagrin, the band again tries to win Gillan back. And he does come back one last time.

  • Ian Gillian (l.) and Joe Satriani of Deep Purple (1994) (picture-alliance /dpa/B. Settnik)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Satriani takes over for Blackmore

    The band patches things up and manages to make another good album together. But between two tours, Blackmore exits for the last time. Joe Satriani steps in for him and plays the Japan tour. And the weird back-and-forth of the band line-up continues. The band continues to produce albums and tours - up until today.

  • Wacken Open Air Festival 2013 Deep Purple (picture alliance/dpa/C.Rehder)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Wacken at sundown

    Of course, the band also has to perform at the biggest heavy metal festival in the world - in Wacken, Germany. In 2013, Deep Purple opens its gig in front of 75,000 people with "Highway Star." Ian Gillan appears a little feeble. Still, the live album "From the Setting Sun…" is released, and simultaneously "…to the Rising Sun" - with a live recording from Japan.

  • Deep Purple perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival (picture-alliance/abaca/Loona)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Regulars at the famous jazz festival

    The Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland is famous for expanding the boundaries of jazz. That's why Deep Purple are welcome guests at the festival. They were there in 1971, when a fire broke out during Frank Zappa's concert. Jon Lord followed that up by writing Deep Purple's biggest hit: "Smoke on the Water." It vies with "Satisfaction" for having the most famous guitar riff of all time.

  • Deep Purple live on stage in Munich (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Niering)

    Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

    Aged but agile

    The old Deep Purple champs Ian Gillan, Ian Paice and Roger Glover still play everywhere these days. Don Airey took up Jon Lord's place at the keyboard, after he passed away in 2012. Steve Morse plays guitar. And now in their 60s and 70s, they're still rockin'.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (als)


And by the end of the 60s, early 70s, there was a desire to break free even more. And because by then, after an eight or 10 years, some musicians were becoming absolutely brilliant virtuous musicians. They were as good as classical performers in orchestras. The stage craft and the personalities were also evolving.

And, when you put together the bands — Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin — they became all different although they were part of the same genre that was called rock...

How do you see the whole myth built around rock and roll?

Well, I give credit to the journalists. I believe that you can't judge contemporary music objectively. You have to be part of it. It's a generation thing. If it's good enough, it will survive and become classical. If not, it'll fade away and just become a niche movement of some kind. In any case, the journalists who traveled with us were writing about the parties every night.

In those days, we'd play in clubs with 40 people or 100 people. Because they were tiny rooms, it looked like a lot of people. But at the bar, there was always a journalist, there were the publishers, there were the record company people, the managers, the agents, the promoters — all young people. And they were the ones. I mean, that was the "sex drugs and rock and roll." It wasn't so much or it wasn't exclusively the bands. That's for sure. Deep Purple never took drugs at all. I mean, I didn't smoke my first joint until I was 38 years old.

Deep Purple in Cologne in 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa/Martin Athenstädt)

Deep Purple in Cologne in 1974

Our life was exciting and fast moving. After we'd finished a show we drive back to London, go to a club, but we are all exhausted. Still the next day we'd read about all these things that were happening, and it was the journalists. They were writing all about those experiences and I think they captured the mood pretty well.

Do you have any advice for new music talents?

Yes, of course. Some things never change: Copy while you're developing, while you're finding your voice. Copy everything that you love, trying be the same. In my time, I was trying to be the same as Ella Fitzgerald, Brook Benton, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Cliff Bennett and The Beach Boys... I mean, all of my heroes, I tried to copy and learn the technique of the voice.

Learn from them and share them. Practice practice practice with other musicians as much as possible. Listen to what they like and try and be part of a unit. And then one day, it's not guaranteed, but one day you might find your own voice and if you have all this experience of the technique, then you've learned the craft. Because there are two elements to being a performer. One is to learn the craft and the other is to be able to express the art. It's like painting. If you learn about perspective and color and texture, then maybe one day you'll be a great painter. But you have to learn that first: the craft.

So, just enjoy it and, if you get good, you will want to practice more. Because you'll see progress and it will be encouraging for you. Embrace music even if you don't have commercial success, music can be a wonderful friend for life.

 

DW recommends

A new album and a long goodbye tour: Deep Purple's 'Infinite' energy

The band will soon be turning 50 and the average age of its members is 68. After many line-up changes over the years, Deep Purple is back with a new album, and off on a -last?- tour. But it could go on forever. (07.04.2017)  

US jury to decide if Led Zeppelin stole 'Stairway to Heaven'

It's one of the most widely recognized songs in rock music history. But was Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" stolen? Now a court in the US will have to decide. (14.06.2016)  

Jack White, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop to rock Montreux jazz fest

Rock, punk, hip-hop: The Swiss jazz festival has always been a celebration of the world's best — and most eclectic — music. Rock band Deep Purple is also back in the city where it famously recorded "Smoke on the Water." (29.06.2018)  

Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone

They'll soon celebrate their 50th anniversary, they're releasing a new album, and they'll go on tour - there's no stopping Deep Purple. One of the oldest hard rock bands around, they're still belting out their own sound. (07.04.2017)  

How Robert Plant contributed to creating the 'rock god' archetype

Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Kashmir" are indelibly anchored in the collective consciousness. As Robert Plant turns 70, here's a glance back at the iconic rock band's story. (20.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deep Purple: Hard rock reloaded  

Related content

Iggy Pop

Jack White, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop to rock Montreux jazz fest 29.06.2018

Rock, punk, hip-hop: The Swiss jazz festival has always been a celebration of the world's best — and most eclectic — music. Rock band Deep Purple is also back in the city where it famously recorded "Smoke on the Water."

Plattencover Deep Purple in Rock

Deep Purple, a band nearly engraved in stone 07.04.2017

They'll soon celebrate their 50th anniversary, they're releasing a new album, and they'll go on tour - there's no stopping Deep Purple. One of the oldest hard rock bands around, they're still belting out their own sound.

Deep Purple live on stage in Munich

A new album and a long goodbye tour: Deep Purple's 'Infinite' energy 07.04.2017

The band will soon be turning 50 and the average age of its members is 68. After many line-up changes over the years, Deep Purple is back with a new album, and off on a -last?- tour. But it could go on forever.

Advertisement

Film

Kino Favoriten Kino #25 best German Dramas Das Leben der Anderen (picture-alliance/dpa/Buena Vista)

German films that made it to the Oscars

As Germany announces its 2018 submission for the upcoming Academy Awards, here's a look back at films that were actually nominated — and the three that won.  

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts

Robert Crumb's Keep on truckin (imago/United Archives)

Transgressive irony: Robert Crumb's best known characters

As underground cartoonist Robert Crumb turns 75, DW revisits some of his famously shameless characters.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook (btf)

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  