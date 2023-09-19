  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheUnited States of America

Debris from missing stealth jet found, US military says

September 19, 2023

Parts of the F-35B Lightning II jet were found in South Carolina. The jet had been missing since Sunday, when its pilot ejected following a "mishap."

https://p.dw.com/p/4WUkT
Lockheed Martin F-35 jets on an airfield.
The F-35B Lightning II boasts advanced stealth capabilities and integrated avionicsImage: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild

The US military said Monday it had found debris from a stealth aircraft that went missing off the coast of South Carolina.

Parts of the F-35 jet were found in Williamsburg county, South Carolina, the Joint Base Charleston said, following the craft's disappearance on Sunday.

"Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field," military officials said in a statement on social media platform X.

How did the F-35 go missing?

The US military lost track of its $80 million (€75 million) stealth jet after an unspecified technical "mishap" had caused the pilot to eject on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities subsequently turned to the public to help find the missing aircraft.

The F-35 is built by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin and is considered one of the most advanced military jets in the world.

fg/jsi (afp, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Justin Trudeau, seen here, said he raised the matter with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi last week

Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Sikh activist

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people is escorted by police officers after clashes at an Eritrea event in Stuttgart, Germany

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula Von Der Leyen (left) with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage