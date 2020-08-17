  1. Skip to content
Debarati Guha

Debarati Guha

Senior editor focusing on politics, social structure in South Asia and gender related issues

For Debarati, personal is political. She loves to tell compelling and exciting stories about people's lives and challenges. For her, these experiences are rooted in their political situations and gender inequality.

Debarati Guha comes from a multiethnic, multilingual family and developed an early interest in different cultures, religions and politics. A Bengali at heart, she had firsthand experience in dealing with the trauma of partition during the liberation war of Bangladesh and witnessed poverty in its crudest form.

She started her journalistic career in 2003 in India and has since covered many South Asian and international political events. Her interviewees include high-ranking South Asian politicians and intellectuals, such as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian writer and diplomat Shashi Tharoor and world-renowned economist Prof. Amartya Sen. Debarati has lived in Germany since 2005.

Featured stories by Debarati Guha

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
Politics
August 17, 2020
25:31 min
Stories by Debarati Guha

Police in riot gear stand guard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020

The death of Indian democracy

The death of Indian democracy

The attack by masked assailants on students is an attempt to silence India's secular forces, says DW's Debarati Guha.
Society
January 8, 2020
India's new citizenship act is unconstitutional

India's new citizenship act is unconstitutional

India's new citizenship act is unconstitutional

At this pace, it will not be long before the fundamental pluralistic character of India is altered, says Debarati Guha.
Deutsche Welle Debarati Guha vorläufiges Kommentar App Bild
Debarati Guha
Commentary
Politics
December 12, 2019
India-administered Kashmir in a state of lockdown

Kashmir lockdown hinders journalists from flying abroad

Kashmir lockdown hinders journalists from flying abroad

India-administered Kashmir has been under a strict lockdown after New Delhi revoked the region's special status.
Media
September 2, 2019
My picture of the week - Rohingyas

My picture of the week | The stateless Rohingyas

My picture of the week | The stateless Rohingyas

More than one hundred thousand Rohingyas have fled Myanmar after a military crackdown.
Politics
September 7, 2017
01:57 min
Bangladesch neuer Angriff auf säkulare Verleger und Autoren Demo

A serious threat

A serious threat

Attacks on secular bloggers and publishers show Bangladesh is facing an existential crisis, says DW's Debarati Guha.
Deutsche Welle Debarati Guha vorläufiges Kommentar App Bild
Debarati Guha
Commentary
November 2, 2015
