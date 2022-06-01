 Deaf couple beating the odds | The 77 Percent | DW | 01.06.2022

The 77 Percent

Deaf couple beating the odds

Roselyne Owino and her husband have raised four kids despite difficulties facing Deaf people in Kenya.

Watch video 03:24

