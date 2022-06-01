Deaf couple beating the odds

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Roselyne Owino and her husband have raised four kids despite difficulties facing Deaf people in Kenya.
In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.
From juggling tradition and modernity to having few outlets to express their inner fears. DW's The 77 Percent explores what masculinity means to African men today.
Many African parents wrongly believe that having overweight children symbolizes affluence in society. Nutritionists are now seeking to educate them on the health risks posed by obesity and being overweight.
Many children in Africa dream of making a career as a football player in Europe. Having realized that dream, Kenyan international Johanna Omolo set up a foundation to help kids back home with life on and off the pitch.
