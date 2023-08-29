  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
ClimateGlobal issues

Deadly Emissions - Tracking Methane Leaks

August 29, 2023

Globally, research teams are registering increasingly high concentrations of methane in the atmosphere.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UNKR
Videostill | Dokumentation | Gefährliches Gas - Auf der Jagd nach den Methanlecks
Image: Albatross

This climate killer is responsible for around 25 per cent of the global temperature rise. But where is the methane gas coming from?

Videostill | Dokumentation | Gefährliches Gas - Auf der Jagd nach den Methanlecks
Image: Albatross

Is methane escaping from cities’ natural gas networks? From pipelines? Or in the extraction of oil and gas? There are many sources of methane - including natural ones: it’s released in forest fires and when vegetation rots in wetlands. Landfills, factory farming and heating and cooking with wood also produce large amounts of methane globally. But it has been scientifically proven beyond any doubt that some 40 per cent of the current rise in atmospheric methane concentration is due to natural gas.

One thing is sure: The increasing methane concentration in the Earth’s atmosphere must be stopped as quickly as possible, if we are to attain our climate targets.

Videostill | Dokumentation | Gefährliches Gas - Auf der Jagd nach den Methanlecks
Image: Albatross

The film searches for clues in the US, the Netherlands, Germany and France and observes researchers as they produce step-by-step proof of how and where methane is released - with the help of special cameras, satellite images and detailed data analysis. Leaks in badly maintained gas and oil production facilities are a major culprit. 

 

 

Videostill | Dokumentation | Gefährliches Gas - Auf der Jagd nach den Methanlecks
Image: Albatross

Although the technology to monitor plants for methane leaks 24/7 has existed for some time already, the gas and oil industry seems reluctant to make the necessary investments. This, despite the fact that companies lose vast amounts of their precious product through super-emitting methane leaks. Every year more than 80 million tons of the dangerous gas escapes into the atmosphere from oil and gas production facilities. That’s largely equivalent to the annual consumption of natural gas in both Germany and France together.

If Germany and the EU are serious about reaching their climate targets and stemming global warming, they must massively reduce their own natural gas consumption and commit top companies and producers to clean natural gas production.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 22.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 22.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 22.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 23.09.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 24.09.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 25.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 27.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 25.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A headshot of Luis Rubiales

Spain football federation asks Rubiales to resign over kiss

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view of Minusma soldies next to their vehicles; UN and German flags are visible in the background.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

PoliticsAugust 28, 202301:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand carrying scales, symbolizing statues

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Four young women walking in a park seen from behind; three are wearing full-length Islamic abaya clothing and headscarves

France to ban abaya in schools

France to ban abaya in schools

PoliticsAugust 28, 202302:09 min
More from Europe

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America
Go to homepage