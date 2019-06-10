 David Ortiz shooting a case of mistaken identity, officials say | News | DW | 20.06.2019

News

David Ortiz shooting a case of mistaken identity, officials say

The former baseball star was not the intended target of the shooting in the Dominican Republic. A Mexican drug cartel is suspected of being involved.

Ex-Boston Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz

The shooting of David Ortiz was the result of mistaken identity, according to Dominican Republic authorities.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez told reporters on Wednesday that the real target was someone who was seated at the same table as the former Boston Red Sox slugger on the night of June 9.

Read more: Venezuelans want out of 'drug cartel regime'

The gunman's intended target, Sixto David Fernandez, was sitting with Ortiz and dressed similarly.

Ordered from the US?

The attorney general and national police director, Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, said that the attempted murder was ordered by Victor Hugo Gomez, a part of Mexico's Gulf Cartel. The alleged mastermind is thought to have orchestrated proceedings from the United States.

The officials are also led to believe that Gomez hired a gang to kill his cousin because he is under the impression his relative turned him in to Dominican drug investigators in 2011.

Ex-baseball star Ortiz remains in a Boston hospital but in "good" condition. The 43-year-old was transported to the US just a day after the attack.

jsi/se (Reuters, AP)

