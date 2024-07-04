  1. Skip to content
Daughters of the Sun

July 4, 2024

The Yazidi girls were often still teenagers when they were abducted by IS fighters. Stolen from their villages in the mountains of Kurdistan, they were forcibly converted to Islam and sold to terrorists as sex slaves.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gxra
Dokumentation Töchter der Sonne – Heilung durch Gemeinschaft im Schatten des Krieges
Image: journeyman
Two Yazidi women sit in front of the entrance of a destroyed house
Many years later, Yazidi women return to their homelandImage: journeyman

The atrocities reached their height in August 2014. Now, years later, survivors are returning home. They are severely traumatized. Will these women be able to make a new start? Theater maker Hussein tries to help them build a new life.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.07.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 13.07.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 14.07.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4