Daughters of the Sun

TerrorismIraq
Daughters of the SunJuly 4, 2024
Advertisement
The atrocities reached their height in August 2014. Now, years later, survivors are returning home. They are severely traumatized. Will these women be able to make a new start? Theater maker Hussein tries to help them build a new life.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 13.07.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 13.07.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 14.07.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4