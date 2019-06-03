 Data breach reveals personal data of almost all of Ecuador | News | DW | 16.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Data breach reveals personal data of almost all of Ecuador

Information including personal details such as names, addresses, national identity numbers and phone numbers has been compromised. The government has described the issue as a "major concern."

Biometrics

Almost the entire population of Ecuador had their personal records exposed after a massive breach was revealed on Monday by technology news site ZDNet.

Approximately 17 million people, including up to seven million children, had their data exposed by an unsecured server run by an Ecuadorian marketing and analytics firm.

Read more: Venezuela 'ready' to defend itself against US

"The information that I can share with you at this moment is that this is a very delicate issue, it is a major concern for the whole of the government and the state," said Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo.

The database actually has 20.8 million entries which is higher than the total number of inhabitants in Ecuador. This was due to duplicated submissions and data of dead residents being included in the index.

The information reportedly constituted of names, dates and places of birth, addresses, marital statuses, national identification numbers, employment information, phone numbers and details of education.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was an entry in the database having lived at the Ecuadorian embassy in London for a number of years to evade being arrested. He became an Ecuadorian citizen in January 2018 but was eventually detained by British officials in April of this year, after Ecuador ended his asylum.

jsi/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuelans left stranded at Ecuador's border as visa rule comes into effect

Ecuador's new visa restrictions left Venezuelans marooned at the border. Colombia's government criticized Quito's decision, saying it could boost human trafficking and put migrants at risk. (29.08.2019)  

Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations

US regulators have reportedly voted to fine Facebook $5 billion for data breaches. The social network landed in hot water last year amid allegations it shared users' personal information with Cambridge Analytica. (13.07.2019)  

Venezuela ready to defend itself after US invokes Rio Treaty

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has described the US' decision to invoke a defense pact as "illegal" and "dangerous." Washington has said they were left with little choice due to "bellicose" moves from Venezuela. (14.09.2019)  

British Airways receives record fine for passenger data breach

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has slapped British Airways with a massive fine over a data breach that saw customer credit card data get stolen. It is the largest fine the office has ever handed out. (08.07.2019)  

Assange extradition hearing set for February 2020

The 47-year-old WikiLeaks founder faces charges in the United States under the Espionage Act. The UK must now determine whether he can be extradited to the US to stand trial. (14.06.2019)  

The worst passwords from the Ashley Madison hack

1. 123456 | 2. password | 3. 12345 | 4. qwerty | 5. 12345678 | Source: zdnet.com (08.09.2015)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Stammtisch - Let's talk about tech, baby!  

The Age of Insecurity  

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine  

Related content

London Julian Assange Ankunft Gerichtsverhandlung Faust

Swedish court rejects detention request for Julian Assange 03.06.2019

The ruling complicates the process for Swedish prosecutors to request the WikiLeaks founder's extradition. Assange's lawyer has called it a "big victory" as his client tries to clear his name over rape accusations.

London Julian Assange Ankunft Gerichtsverhandlung Faust

Julian Assange: Sweden reopens rape case 13.05.2019

With just one year to go before the statute of limitations expires, Swedish prosecutors have reopened a rape case against Julian Assange. Whether the WikiLeaks founder will face trial in Sweden now depends on Britain.

Großbritannien London - Julian Assange verhaftet

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange arrested in London 11.04.2019

Police have arrested the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, known for publishing classified government documents. The US has unsealed charges against Julian Assange, paving the way for his extradition to stand trial.

Advertisement