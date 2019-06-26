Danny Boyle, born in 1956 in Manchester to an Irish Catholic family, is a British film director, producer and screenwriter.

Many of Danny Boyle's films take place in Scotland, featuring places, characters or actors from there. His most widely acclaimed film, however, is "Slumdog Millionaire," set in India. Boyle's adaptation of the novel "Q $ A" by Indian writer Vikas Swarup won eight academy awards in 2009, telling the story of an impoverished teenage boy from the slums of Mumbai. Among Boyle's other best-known films are "Trainspotting," "The Beach," "28 days later," "127 Hours" and "Steve Jobs." Boyle was also the artistic director for "Isles of Wonder," the opening ceremony of the London Summer Olympic Games in 2012. He was subsequently offered a knighthood which, however, he turned down.