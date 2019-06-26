Visit the new DW website

Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle, born in 1956 in Manchester to an Irish Catholic family, is a British film director, producer and screenwriter.

Many of Danny Boyle's films take place in Scotland, featuring places, characters or actors from there. His most widely acclaimed film, however, is "Slumdog Millionaire," set in India. Boyle's adaptation of the novel "Q $ A" by Indian writer Vikas Swarup won eight academy awards in 2009, telling the story of an impoverished teenage boy from the slums of Mumbai. Among Boyle's other best-known films are "Trainspotting," "The Beach," "28 days later," "127 Hours" and "Steve Jobs." Boyle was also the artistic director for "Isles of Wonder," the opening ceremony of the London Summer Olympic Games in 2012. He was subsequently offered a knighthood which, however, he turned down.

Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday' brings Beatles songs to the cinema 26.06.2019

Imagine a world where no one knows the Beatles' music — except for a street musician. That notion inspired director Danny Boyle to create a movie featuring both a newcomer and a British superstar.
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quits new Bond movie 22.08.2018

The next 007 movie has lost the "Trainspotting" filmmaker over "creative differences." Meanwhile, as Idris Elba denied being cast as the future Bond, fans can keep speculating on Daniel Craig's replacement.
Replacing consumerism with Facebook: 'Trainspotting,' 21 years later 17.03.2017

The original "Trainspotting" cast reunited for a sequel, "T2." Ewan McGregor's sexy nihilist junkie is now a middle-aged failed accountant. As the film is released in the US, here's a look back at the cult.
5 things that made Danny Boyle's 'Trainspotting' a cult classic 17.03.2017

The search for an opium pill in "Scotland's dirtiest toilet," sarcastic dialogues and a hypnotic soundtrack: Here are five things that made Danny Boyle's "Trainspotting" a cult film.
The cult of Apple: Steve Jobs on the big screen (again) 08.10.2015

The premiere of the new biopic on Apple founder Steve Jobs has been met with wide approval at its premiere in New York. And much of the credit goes to its German-born lead actor, Michael Fassbender.

British filmmaker Boyle to plan opening ceremony for 2012 Olympics 23.06.2010
British Sweep Oscars, Germany Leaves With Short Film Award 23.02.2009

The 81st Academy Awards which took place at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday unfolded more or less according to predictions -- and that included long faces among the Germans present.