Danish former minister charged with divulging state secrets
1 hour ago
Claus Hjort Frederiksen has publicly claimed that his country's secret services had helped the US to spy on European leaders. He said Danish intelligence had "presented me with a charge sheet," but denied wrongdoing.
Claus Hjort Frederiksen, who was defense minister from 2016 to 2019, confirmed via Facebook that he had been charged, but denied any wrongdoing.
What did Danish prosecutors say?
The charges are thought to be based on his public statements about a secret surveillance agreement between Denmark and the US National Security Agency (NSA).
The public prosecutor said the country's justice minister has agreed to a recommendation that charges be brought against a former lawmaker, whom it did not name.
The charges, under a rarely used section of the penal code that carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, were for "divulging or passing on secrets of importance to the state."
The prosecutor's statement said the defendant had passed on information "in multiple cases."
Frederiksen said Danish intelligence helped US spy on Merkel
In a series of interviews in 2020 and 2021, the former lawmaker alleged that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service had helped the NSA listen in on leaders of Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway. Among those targeted was former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.