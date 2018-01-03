Dan Brown, born in 1964, is one of the most successful contemporary American authors. His books have been translated into 52 languages and have sold over 200 million copies.

Born and raised in Exeter, New Hampshire, Dan Brown first tried his luck as a musician before turning to writing. He then achieved his major international breakthrough with the thrillers "Angels & Demons" (2000), "The Da Vinci Code" (2003) and "Inferno" (2013). All three have been adapted into blockbuster films. Brown's main themes include cryptography, riddles, and other mysteries, as well as conspiracy theories. His works, a wild mixture of facts and fiction, have proven controversial.