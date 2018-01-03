Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Dan Brown

Dan Brown, born in 1964, is one of the most successful contemporary American authors. His books have been translated into 52 languages and have sold over 200 million copies.

Born and raised in Exeter, New Hampshire, Dan Brown first tried his luck as a musician before turning to writing. He then achieved his major international breakthrough with the thrillers "Angels & Demons" (2000), "The Da Vinci Code" (2003) and "Inferno" (2013). All three have been adapted into blockbuster films. Brown's main themes include cryptography, riddles, and other mysteries, as well as conspiracy theories. His works, a wild mixture of facts and fiction, have proven controversial.

Gelbbinden-Furchenbiene, Gelbbindenfurchenbiene, Gelbbindige Furchenbiene (Halictus scabiosae), Weibchen bei der Nahrungsaufnahme auf Habichtskraut (Hieracium spec.)., Deutschland | Great Banded Furrow-bee (Halictus scabiosae), Female foraging on Hawkweed (Hieracium spec.)., Germany | Verwendung weltweit

'The History of Bees' is Germany's top-selling book of 2017 03.01.2018

Dan Brown, Ken Follett and Daniel Kehlmann's books predictably became top best-sellers this year but were beaten by Norwegian author Maja Lunde's first novel for adults.

Titel: Bücher schmücken einen der Korridore der Frankfurter BuchmesseSchlagwort: PALOP, Frankfurter Buchmesse, Schriftsteller, Schwierigkeiten Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Nádia Issufo (DW) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 11.10.2017 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Frankfurt, Deutschland Bildbeschreibung: Fehlen von PALOP-Schriftstellern auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse

The books, authors and controversy of the 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair 15.10.2017

The world's largest book fair drew a record number of visitors in 2017, as some of the world's biggest authors gave readings, lectures and signed books for attendees. It also closed with a bit of controversy.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for talks on EU integration, defense and migration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Macron and Merkel to open Frankfurt Book Fair 10.10.2017

The world's largest book fair welcomes France as its guest of honor this year, and French President Emmanuel Macron will be celebrating the opening of the event Tuesday evening, along with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Dan Brown bei der Premiere des Kinofilms Inferno im CineStar Sony Center. Berlin, 10.10.2016 Foto:xFredericx/xFuturexImage Dan Brown at the Premiere the Cinema Inferno in Cine Star Sony Center Berlin 10 10 2016 Photo xFredericx xFuturexImage

Dan Brown's new novel 'Origin' pits artificial intelligence against religion 04.10.2017

The American author, whose stories swirl with conspiracy theories, symbolism and secrets, has published his latest novel. In "Origin," Brown's protagonist Robert Langdon once again embarks on a perilous adventure.
Titel: DW euromaxx Auf den Spuren von „Inferno“ in Florenz Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Dan Brown, Inferno, Florenz, Film, Italien Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Kameramann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Inferno Florenz Copyright: DW

On location with Inferno 12.10.2016

The film version of Dan Brown's thriller Inferno hits movie theaters in Europe this week. We take a look behind the scenes in Florence, Italy.

01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 12.10.2016

On location with Inferno in Florence, the Black Forest gateau is an international hit and the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland
***Das Pressebild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film verwendet werden*** Robert Langdon (TOM HANKS) und Dr. Sienna Brooks (FELICITY JONES) in Sony Pictures' INFERNO. +++ (C) 2016 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

Blockbuster 'Inferno' sends Tom Hanks puzzling through Dante's circles of hell 11.10.2016

Dan Brown's best-selling novel "Inferno" reveals a virus that could wipe out half of the world's population. In the film, Tom Hanks, aka Professor Langdon, and co-star Felicity Jones run to stop that from happening.

***Das Pressebild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film verwendet werden*** Robert Langdon (TOM HANKS) und Dr. Sienna Brooks (FELICITY JONES) in Sony Pictures' INFERNO. +++ (C) 2016 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

The Da Vinci Code, Illuminati and Inferno: Dan Brown's best-selling novels in film 11.10.2016

Mysterious symbolism, ancient cryptograms, antimatter, the Church and many murders: Dan Brown's exciting best-selling novels also turned into huge blockbusters.
12.2012 DW Shift Ranking

The World's Top-Earning Authors 2014: Shift Ranking of September 15 15.09.2014

1. James Patterson €69,67 million | 2. Dan Brown €21,67 million | 3. Nora Roberts €17,8 million | 4. Danielle Steel €17,03 million | 5. Janet Evanovich €15,48 million | Source: Forbes
12.2012 DW Shift Ranking

Shift Ranking of December 10: Most popular Kindle eBooks 2013 10.12.2013

1. Inferno (Dan Brown) / 2. Gone Girl (Gillian Flynn) / 3. Safe Haven (Nicholas Sparks) / 4. The Husband's Secret (Liane Moriarty) / 5. Divergent (Veronica Roth) / Source: Amazon
Symbolbild Buch Dossier Reiseerfahrungen von Schriftstellern

Dossier: Talking about writing 22.10.2009

From the latest Dan Brown blockbuster through to the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. Find out more about your favorite, or soon to be favorite authors with these author portraits and interviews.
Sophie Neveu (AUDREY TAUTOU) und Robert Langdon (TOM HANKS) folgen den Spuren bis in die Londoner Westminster Abbey. © 2006 Sony Pictures Releasing GmbH

Breaking Codes But Not The Box Office 18.05.2006

There was only one topic on people's lips when the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on the Riviera Wednesday. "The Da Vinci Code" might be one of the most talked-about films of the year, but the critics have crucified it.
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates his installation Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 24, 2005. An estimated 500,000 pilgrims arrived in Rome for the ceremony to formally install Pope Benedict XVI and offer the pontiff a major chance to set the tone for his papacy.(AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito)

Pope Versus Potter in Reading Ring 03.05.2005

Just a couple of weeks after his elevation to the lofty heights of head of the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI is giving Harry Potter a run for his money in the literary popularity stakes.
FILE ** Newly elevated Cardinal Tcarciso Bertone waves after attending a Cardinal meeting at the Vatican, in this Friday, Oct. 17, 2003 file photo. Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, a former Vatican official considered by some as possible pope material, is aggressively pushing for a boycott of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code best seller. The book, he insists, espouses heresy and deceives the world's 1 billion Roman Catholics and others by distorting the origins of Christianity. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri )

Church Breaks Silence on "Da Vinci Code" 26.03.2005

Rarely before have people read so much about Jesus. The religious thriller “The Da Vinci Code” has emerged as one of the most successful books of all time. Now, the Catholic Church is reluctantly taking a look at it.