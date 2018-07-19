Düsseldorf neo-Nazi bomb attack defendant acquitted

A German man accused of bombing a Düsseldorf train station 18 years ago has been acquitted. The attack, which injured 10 people from eastern Europe, sent shockwaves through Germany.
A German court on Tuesday acquitted Ralf S. of attempted murder charges for the July 2000 bombing of a train station in eastern Düsseldorf.
The prosecution had demanded a life sentence for the 52-year-old, who is a known neo-Nazi, but the Düsseldorf District Court found there was insufficient evidence for a conviction.
Read more: A guide to Germany's far-right groups
Key events in the case
- A pipe bomb containing about 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT exploded at Düsseldorf's Wehrhahn train station on the afternoon of July 27, 2000.
- Ten people, most of them Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union, were badly injured, including a pregnant woman who lost her baby and her foot.
- Police investigating the crime received more than 900 tips from the public and testimony from more than 1,000 people, but were unable to successfully prosecute any suspects.
- Officers questioned Ralf S. for several hours in the wake of the bombing and placed him under surveillance, but they failed to amass enough evidence tying him to the crime.
- In June 2014 a prison inmate told police that S. — who was briefly in custody over an unrelated offense — had boasted about carrying out the attack, using a racial slur against immigrants.
Read more: German far-right extremists have been keeping 'lists of enemies'
Why is this significant? The Düsseldorf bombing sent shockwaves across Germany, mainly because it appeared to be a right-wing extremist attack targeting Jews, and came around the same time as a number of attacks against foreigners. The failure of the justice system to solve the case led to questions about possible flaws in the initial investigation — especially in the light of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) murders, which showed that police and intelligence agencies avoided pursuing the lines of inquiry that led to Germany's far-right scene. The neo-Nazi NSU was responsible for 10 murders, two bomb attacks and several bank robberies between 2000 and 2007.
Read more: Neo-Nazi NSU member Beate Zschäpe found guilty of murder
Who is Ralf S.? The defendant was a former soldier who traded in army goods and military memorabilia. He was also a known gun fanatic, who often patrolled his neighborhood in eastern Düsseldorf dressed in combat gear and accompanied by his dog. Many of those who knew Ralf S. at the time of the attack said they believed he was capable of carrying it out.
Read more: Germany's ever-growing right-wing extremist scene becomes more violent
What was the evidence? Prosecutors argued that Ralf S. rented an apartment where he allegedly constructed the bomb and a remote detonator. The suspect was said to have boasted "I'm a tough nut" to a female friend after he was questioned. According to a report in the Kölner Stadtanzeiger newspaper, he had called another well-known neo-Nazi in the area, Sven Skoda, to request the latter supply him with an alibi.
nm/rt (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany's far-right scene has always been complex, disparate, and overlapping. Here's DW's guide to the main entities - from official political parties to fringe movements. (16.06.2017)
The surviving member of the neo-Nazi terrorist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), Beate Zschäpe, has been found guilty of 10 counts of murder. The trial was one of the biggest in postwar German history. (11.07.2018)
Tens of thousands of people were on the radar of right-wing extremist groups in Germany, a parliamentary question revealed. The lists were found during raids, arrests and investigations into prominent far-right attacks. (31.07.2018)
A trial has opened in Düsseldorf for a train station bombing that prosecutors say targeted Jewish people and foreigners. The case had looked set to remain one of Germany’s most infamous unsolved crimes — until now. (25.01.2018)
Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out a bombing on a commuter train station in 2000. Ten people, mostly Jews from the former Soviet Union, were wounded in the attack. (01.02.2017)