Czech Republic: Fatal shooting at Prague university

Czech police said they "eliminated" the shooter, and that there were dead and wounded at the university in the capital Prague.

Czech police reported on Thursday a shooting incident at a downtown educational facility in the capital Prague that killed and injured an unspecified number of people.

Police initially told residents to avoid the area and stay indoors, saying that their operations were ongoing. A few minutes later, they said the shooter had been "eliminated."

They added that the building had been evacuated and that there were "several dead and dozens of wounded."

"At the moment, there is a police intervention on the spot, the entire Namesti Jan Palach [square] and the surrounding area is completely closed," police said in an earlier social media post. Jan Palach is a town square in the old town of Prague.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

