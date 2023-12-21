  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Congo election
Israel at war
CrimeCzech Republic

Czech Republic: Fatal shooting at Prague university

December 21, 2023

Czech police said they "eliminated" the shooter, and that there were dead and wounded at the university in the capital Prague.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aRk0
A police officer cordon off an area near the university in central Prague, on December 21, 2023. Czech police said Thursday a shooting in a university building in central Prague has left "dead and wounded people", without providing further details.
Police cordoned off the area around the Charles University in Prague Image: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP

Czech police reported on Thursday a shooting incident at a downtown educational facility in the capital Prague that killed and injured an unspecified number of people.

Police initially told residents to avoid the area and stay indoors, saying that their operations were ongoing. A few minutes later, they said the shooter had been "eliminated." 

They added that the building had been evacuated and that there were "several dead and dozens of wounded."

"At the moment, there is a police intervention on the spot, the entire Namesti Jan Palach [square] and the surrounding area is completely closed," police said in an earlier social media post. Jan Palach is a town square in the old town of Prague.

This is a developing story, more to follow... 

js, sdi/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)