Cuba reports meteorite strike with fragments falling on Pinar del Rio

There were two strong explosions reported over of Vinales, and the Pinar del Rio area in western Cuba on Friday afternoon before small black stones fell to the ground, witnesses said. The largest fragment of about 11 centimeters (4 inches) was found in a small crater.

The meteorite had been seen flying over the Florida Keys earlier on Friday, according to the US National Weather Service in Key West.

Some witnesses said they saw a ball of fire in the sky and others said they felt the walls of their houses shake as they heard a loud noise in the sky.

The head of Cuba's Institute of Geophysics said a meteorite or meteorite fragments struck an area near the Mural of Prehistory in Vinales and that a team was heading to the area to take samples.

At the same time, people in the city of Matanzas, east of the capital Havana saw a sphere about a meter in diameter fall into the sea.

Meteorites are solid pieces of debris from objects such as comets, asteroids or meteoroids that come from outer space and survive their passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of the Earth.

Cuba has recorded six other meteorites, the last three in 1938, 1974 and 1994.

Summer is shooting star season You could almost set your clock to them Every summer, a large number of shooting stars burn up in our atmosphere. Their names derive from the constellations in our night sky where they appear. On August 12 most of the Perseids will come down, named after the constellation of Perseus. July 28 was already the high point of the Aquariids, named after Aquarius.

Summer is shooting star season That's how they come about The dates for the shooting star showers are the same every year, because they're in line with the solar calendar. Every year on the same day, Earth passes through trails of dust left behind by comets.

Summer is shooting star season Tiny particles - shining bright This is what happens when tiny dust particles enter our atmosphere and burn up. These meteors only have a diameter of one millimeter to one centimeter. The bigger they are, the more beautiful the shooting star appears in the sky.

Summer is shooting star season Not just in the summer There are also times in the winter when Earth passes through trails of comet dust. Then the chances of seeing a shooting star are good, as well — for example in November and December. That's when the Leonids (with their high point on November 17) and the Geminids (December 14) hit our planet.

Summer is shooting star season Getting away from the city lights The best place to observe the shooting stars is far away from artificial light sources, somewhere in nature on a warm summer evening, perhaps, provided there is not constant rain.

Summer is shooting star season For tougher nature lovers Those not afraid of putting on warm winter clothing and going out at night have another option: Enjoy the shooting stars on a cold winter night on top of a mountain. Clear skies and high pressure weather systems make for optimal conditions.

Summer is shooting star season Don't forget your wishes Even if you're watching shooting stars purely for scientific interest, don't forget to wish someone something good, when you see a meteor. Important: Don't tell anybody, though, otherwise your good intentions will not come true. Author: Fabian Schmidt



jm/bw (EFE, AP)

