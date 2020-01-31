Crop-dusting drones — making work safer and easier for farmers

Heng Sopheak is not a farmer himself. The 38-year-old used to work as an IT expert in a textiles factory in Phnom Penh.

But now, he's found a new lease on life — one that gives him more of a sense of purpose. In the past, Sopheak often came into contact with farmers working in their fields. "I know how hard it is to farm," Sopheak told DW. "It's already difficult to plant, but to take care of the crops is even harder."

When he realized they had difficulties spraying pesticides on large fields, he had an idea: Why not build an unmanned agricultural crop-dusting drone that would help prevent the exposure of farmers to the chemicals and also make the work much easier for them?

Heng Sopheak preparing his drone for flight

Reducing direct exposure to chemicals

"I've seen some people hesitate to take up the job of spraying pesticides because they feared they might be poisoned," Sopheak told DW. "With the Sprayer Drone, farming is made easier, faster and more efficient. It won't damage the crop and harm the health of the farmers," he said. Sopheak is promoting his invention on Facebook.

The drone can apply the liquid more economically than traditional methods do. "By using the drone, we can save 20% of the pesticide. It uses only 16 liters (4.2 gallons) for one hectare. And it only needs seven minutes to spray a hectare."

Sopheak says that this is because the drone works with much more precision than a human. The robot is simply less prone to mistakes.

"Sometimes, humans can be careless in doing their work. Drones cannot make the same errors. They work according to the map we draw and the height we set. When the drone runs out of liquid, it will automatically mark the last point and fly back. After the refill, it will start again exactly at the last stop," Sopheak said.

And his drone is able not only to apply pesticides but also fertilizers. Here, again, the drone uses less overall, which saves the farmers money and also helps protect the environment.

Sopheak mostly travels by car, but if the roads are uneven and narrow he uses this motorcycle

Building the cropduster drone

Sopheak has not started producing his drone commercially. But when he has all the necessary mechanical parts, it will take him a week to build one, he told DW. Most of the parts that he needs are not available locally.

However, there is a lot more involved in building the drone than just putting the pieces together. The software needs to be installed and maps of the fields have to be made and programmed in. "The technical process of making the drone is complicated both in terms of hardware and software," he said. A drone can cost somewhere between €5,000 and €20,000 ($5558 to $22,234).

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world An urban farming renaissance Balconies, walls, even containers - all kinds of urban spaces can be turned into mini farms. Around 10 billion people will be living on our planet by 2050 and two out of three of those will be in cities. Providing nutrition for those billions in an age of changing climate and rapidly-draining resources is one the biggest challenges of the 21st century. Which is where urban farming can help.

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world Green-fingered in the city City dwellers yearning for nature are increasingly turning to urban gardening. The reasons for this revival are many. One is to increase quality of life and create social bonds within the community. Another is that urban farming boosts local economies by creating jobs and encouraging the development of more marketable crafts, providing greater food security.

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world Cooling down cities with greenery Urban farming helps limit the effects of a warming climate by cooling down cities, and increases biodiversity within our urban environments. The HK Farm in Hong Kong, created in March 2012, is a network of rooftop gardens around Yau Ma Tei, one of Hong Kong's oldest neighborhoods and one that hasn't seen much agricultural activity for the better part of a century.

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world Planting high in the sky Brooklyn Grange operates the world's largest rooftop soil farms on two roofs in New York City. They grow over 22,000 kilograms (48,500 pounds) of organic produce each year. It also maintains over 30 honey beehives on roofs across the city. It began in 2010 with the aim of creating a sustainable model for urban farming, producing vegetables for the local community while benefiting the ecosystem.

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world Turning wasteland into organic havens Prinzessinnengärten was launched as a pilot project in 2009 in Berlin's Kreuzberg district at a site which had been a wasteland for over half a century. Rubbish was cleared away and transportable organic vegetable plots built. And it is now a space for locals to discover more about climate protection. The team also temporarily transforms unused spaces such as building sites into urban farmland.

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world Rooftop rice Atop a roof garden at the Roppongi Hills business and shopping complex in Tokyo, Japan, people plant rice seedlings in a paddy field. Elsewhere in Tokyo, City Farm grows melons, tomatoes, soybeans, and rice using traditional semi-aquatic conditions. Community members can participate in threshing events, cooking projects, and sake-making courses.

Turning gray into green: Urban farming around the world Feeding the community Elliniko community garden, on the outskirts of Athens, is one of the "guerrilla gardens" that have popped up all over Greece, as people struggle to feed themselves under tough economic conditions. It is located on an old airport abandoned in 2001. After clearing the land, volunteers planted fruit and vegetables to help the growing number of Athenians looking for ways to feed their families. Author: Melanie Hall



Hire a drone

Most farmers don't need to have their own drone, though. Instead, people are able to contact him to obtain his drone-spraying services.

That's why Sopheak and his team travel around Cambodia's provinces to work for farmers. They charge between 40,000 to 100,000 riel (€9 to €22 or $10 to $19) per hectare depending on the type of crops and the geography.

"Even if it can be used on almost all types of fields, the steeper the land, the riskier it is," he said.

The drones are equipped with a First-Person View (FPV) camera, which allows the pilot on the ground to control the drone from the flying perspective. And it has a terrain-following radar, meaning it can handle mountainous areas. But drones "are not always the most effective way to spray plants growing high on the hillside," he admits.

Sopheak and his colleagues help farmers all over Cambodia.

A large variety of crops

Sopheak and his team travel to many provinces in Cambodia. They put their drone into action in pepper and mango plantations, over rice paddies and with many other different kinds of crops.

Most of the time, Sopheak interacts with his customers via video streaming on Facebook Live. He answers questions and explains the significance of drone farming, as well as showing video clips of how the drones spray crops in the field.

Sopheak thinks that agriculture will become easier only when more new technologies come into play, such as artificial intelligence. Many farmers in Cambodia certainly seem to be in favor of the idea that high-tech makes agriculture less labor-intensive.

"Farmers are getting more interested and more curious about technologies related to agricultural farming. They hope to produce bigger harvests and to compete with products from neighboring countries. Drones are like a revolution in agriculture because they will help provide tremendous benefits to farmers," Sopheak said.

