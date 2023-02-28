  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
CatastropheNepal

Crashed: Nepal’s treacherous airspace

2 hours ago

Nepal has one of the worst air safety records in the world. In recent decades, there’s been a plane crash there on average once a year. Why?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OsGO

Nepal is world famous for its breathtaking landscape, its high mountains and snow-covered peaks. It attracts tourists from all over the world, many of them taking part in mountaineering expeditions. As if that wasn’t risky enough, more than 700 people have lost their lives in deadly plane crashes in Nepal over the past three decades. What’s behind this poor air safety record? To get some answers to this question, DW reporter Zobaer Ahmed spoke to experts, victims’ relatives and a representative of the country’s civil aviation authority.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden

Ukraine updates: Biden says Putin war crime charge justified

Conflicts50 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Boda Boda motorcycle taxi workers stand in line to fuel at a gas station in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya: Dollar shortage hits motorists and traders

Kenya: Dollar shortage hits motorists and traders

Business21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Lloyd Austin shakes hands with Carlito Galvez Jr. in February 2023

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck giving press statements on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Politics4 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters, some of them with posters or flags, gather for a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

EducationMarch 17, 202302:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage