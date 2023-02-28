Crashed: Nepal’s treacherous airspace

Nepal has one of the worst air safety records in the world. In recent decades, there’s been a plane crash there on average once a year. Why?

Nepal is world famous for its breathtaking landscape, its high mountains and snow-covered peaks. It attracts tourists from all over the world, many of them taking part in mountaineering expeditions. As if that wasn’t risky enough, more than 700 people have lost their lives in deadly plane crashes in Nepal over the past three decades. What’s behind this poor air safety record? To get some answers to this question, DW reporter Zobaer Ahmed spoke to experts, victims’ relatives and a representative of the country’s civil aviation authority.