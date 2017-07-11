COVID vaccine: EU orders 300 million more BioNTech-Pfizer doses

European Commission President Ursula von Leyen on Friday announced that the bloc had bought up to 300 million additional vaccine doses — on top of 300 million already ordered.

The vaccine — developed in a joint US-German venture — was the first of only two vaccines to be approved for use so far in the EUand was the first to be used in the bloc's inoculation drive that started in late December.

"The European Commission today proposed to the EU Member States to purchase an additional 200 million doses of theCOVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer, with the option to acquire another 100 million doses," said a statement from the Commission.

More to come...

rc/rt (dpa, AFP)