COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures
The mayor of the Canadian capital has declared a state of emergency as opponents of anti-COVID measures block the city center.
Angry truckers
The protest in Ottawa began when a convoy of truckers reached the city on January 29 after a dayslong journey. They were angry at being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the US-Canadian border.
Growing protest
Since the convoy arrived, however, the protests have become broader in their scope. Demonstrators have railed not only against general COVID-19 restrictions, but called for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — even though it is not responsible for most regulations, which are rather imposed by provincial governments.
Blocking the streets
The truckers from the so-called Freedom Convoy have parked their big rigs in the streets of Ottawa, disrupting traffic. Protesters have also set up tents and temporary shacks, paralyzing the city. Mayor Jim Watson has described the situation as "completely out of control" and warned of danger to the safety of residents.
Street protests
Supporters of the convoy have held demonstrations at key sites in the city. Residents have complained of often crude behavior or of being insulted or blocked by protesters. The mayor says the state of emergency he has announced "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents."
Support from home and abroad
The protesters in the capital received support from thousands from outside the city on the weekend. Financial aid was also forthcoming through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which has, however, since taken down the protests' donation platform, angering some prominent US Republicans who have been backing the convoy.
As could be expected ...
... former US President Donald Trump is among those supporting the protesters' cause. He called Trudeau a "far-left" lunatic who has "destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates." Former US Ambassador Bruce Heyman responded by tweeting: "Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies."
Counterprotesters show mandate support
The truckers' demonstration has provoked counterprotests, with participants showing support not only for vaccination but also hospital staff. In fact, polls show that much of the Canadian public supports the measures taken to stem COVID-19. And more than 77% of people in Canada have been vaccinated.
'We have to get our city back'
Ottawa police will soon be reinforced by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal force, with Mayor Watson telling CFRA radio: "We have to get our city back." Police say that those who bring protesters any material aid now face potential arrest. But the protesters say they won't leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
