 COVID: Truckers′ protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures | All media content | DW | 07.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures

The mayor of the Canadian capital has declared a state of emergency as opponents of anti-COVID measures block the city center.

  • Convoy of trucks arriving in Ottawa

    Angry truckers

    The protest in Ottawa began when a convoy of truckers reached the city on January 29 after a dayslong journey. They were angry at being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the US-Canadian border.

  • Trucks blocking a street in Ottawa with police car in front

    Growing protest

    Since the convoy arrived, however, the protests have become broader in their scope. Demonstrators have railed not only against general COVID-19 restrictions, but called for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — even though it is not responsible for most regulations, which are rather imposed by provincial governments.

  • Trucks with Canadian flags at the front in the snow

    Blocking the streets

    The truckers from the so-called Freedom Convoy have parked their big rigs in the streets of Ottawa, disrupting traffic. Protesters have also set up tents and temporary shacks, paralyzing the city. Mayor Jim Watson has described the situation as "completely out of control" and warned of danger to the safety of residents.

  • Protesters in Ottawa

    Street protests

    Supporters of the convoy have held demonstrations at key sites in the city. Residents have complained of often crude behavior or of being insulted or blocked by protesters. The mayor says the state of emergency he has announced "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents."

  • Woman holding up sign in support of the convoy from a car

    Support from home and abroad

    The protesters in the capital received support from thousands from outside the city on the weekend. Financial aid was also forthcoming through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which has, however, since taken down the protests' donation platform, angering some prominent US Republicans who have been backing the convoy.

  • Donald Trump with fist raised

    As could be expected ...

    ... former US President Donald Trump is among those supporting the protesters' cause. He called Trudeau a "far-left" lunatic who has "destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates." Former US Ambassador Bruce Heyman responded by tweeting: "Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies."

  • Counterprotesters in Ottawa

    Counterprotesters show mandate support

    The truckers' demonstration has provoked counterprotests, with participants showing support not only for vaccination but also hospital staff. In fact, polls show that much of the Canadian public supports the measures taken to stem COVID-19. And more than 77% of people in Canada have been vaccinated.

  • Protester standing on a barricade with a Canadian flag in background

    'We have to get our city back'

    Ottawa police will soon be reinforced by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal force, with Mayor Watson telling CFRA radio: "We have to get our city back." Police say that those who bring protesters any material aid now face potential arrest. But the protesters say they won't leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.


  • Convoy of trucks arriving in Ottawa

    Angry truckers

    The protest in Ottawa began when a convoy of truckers reached the city on January 29 after a dayslong journey. They were angry at being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the US-Canadian border.

  • Trucks blocking a street in Ottawa with police car in front

    Growing protest

    Since the convoy arrived, however, the protests have become broader in their scope. Demonstrators have railed not only against general COVID-19 restrictions, but called for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — even though it is not responsible for most regulations, which are rather imposed by provincial governments.

  • Trucks with Canadian flags at the front in the snow

    Blocking the streets

    The truckers from the so-called Freedom Convoy have parked their big rigs in the streets of Ottawa, disrupting traffic. Protesters have also set up tents and temporary shacks, paralyzing the city. Mayor Jim Watson has described the situation as "completely out of control" and warned of danger to the safety of residents.

  • Protesters in Ottawa

    Street protests

    Supporters of the convoy have held demonstrations at key sites in the city. Residents have complained of often crude behavior or of being insulted or blocked by protesters. The mayor says the state of emergency he has announced "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents."

  • Woman holding up sign in support of the convoy from a car

    Support from home and abroad

    The protesters in the capital received support from thousands from outside the city on the weekend. Financial aid was also forthcoming through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which has, however, since taken down the protests' donation platform, angering some prominent US Republicans who have been backing the convoy.

  • Donald Trump with fist raised

    As could be expected ...

    ... former US President Donald Trump is among those supporting the protesters' cause. He called Trudeau a "far-left" lunatic who has "destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates." Former US Ambassador Bruce Heyman responded by tweeting: "Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies."

  • Counterprotesters in Ottawa

    Counterprotesters show mandate support

    The truckers' demonstration has provoked counterprotests, with participants showing support not only for vaccination but also hospital staff. In fact, polls show that much of the Canadian public supports the measures taken to stem COVID-19. And more than 77% of people in Canada have been vaccinated.

  • Protester standing on a barricade with a Canadian flag in background

    'We have to get our city back'

    Ottawa police will soon be reinforced by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal force, with Mayor Watson telling CFRA radio: "We have to get our city back." Police say that those who bring protesters any material aid now face potential arrest. But the protesters say they won't leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.


More in the Media Center

Filmstil | Markt der Hoffnung

The Business of Hope - New cancer drugs 03.02.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is Germany letting its allies down? 27.01.2022

Angela Merkel - Kanzlerin in Krisenzeiten

Angela Merkel - Navigating a world in crisis 17.09.2021

Ungeduldig, unzufrieden, uneins? - Die Deutschen am Ende von Merkels großer Koalition

Impatient, dissatisfied, divided? Germans at the end of Merkel's grand coalition 14.09.2021

Read also

04.02.2022 Trucks parked in downtown Ottawa continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on February 4, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. - Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital on January 29, 2022, as part of a self-titled Freedom Convoy to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GoFundMe ends fundraising for Canada trucker protest 05.02.2022

Millions raised for the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID measures will be refunded or redirected to charities, the crowdfunding platform said, after police reports of "unlawful activity."

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament on January 29, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. - Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled Freedom Convoy to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

COVID digest: Canada truckers reach Ottawa to protest vaccine mandate 29.01.2022

Hundreds of Canadian truckers have arrived in Ottawa for a major weekend protest against vaccine mandates. In China, people are traveling ahead of a major holiday despite a government plea. DW has the latest.

UTRECHT - Crowds in XXL very large booster shot location in the Jaarbeurs. A GGD employee puts a booster shot with pfizer or moderna vaccine and then they have to wait 15 minutes in the chair. The GGD wants to take 1.5 million shots this week because they are scaling up enormously due to the omikron variant. Robin Utrecht

COVID digest: EU medical watchdog open to omicron-specific vaccines 03.02.2022

The European Medicines Agency has said it would support vaccines that specifically target the omicron variant. Austria has come one step closer to a vaccine mandate. Follow DW for the latest global coronavirus news.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said that he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), participates in a media availability held at a location which is not being made public for security reasons, near Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 31, 2022. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS

COVID digest: Canada's Justin Trudeau tests positive, slams anti-vaxxer demo 31.01.2022

The Canadian prime minister has sharply criticized anti-vaccine protesters who took to the streets in Ottawa. Meanwhile, EU vaccine passports will only be valid for 9 months without a booster. Follow DW for the latest.