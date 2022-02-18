COVID travel restrictions: The Netherlands

Entry regulations

All travelers to the Netherlands must fill out a health declaration form. Since December 22, 2021, visitors from third countries must test for COVID-19 before their departure, including those who are vaccinated or have recovered. The test must be taken 48 hours before arrival, and it must be a PCR test or an antigen test with the sample taken a maximum of 24 hours before departure.

Persons arriving from "safe" countries outside the EU and Schengen zone, such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand, must similarly show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter the Netherlands.

Those from high-risk and very high-risk areas outside the EU and Schengen zone face far stricter entry requirements, including a mandatory 10-day post-arrival quarantine. The Dutch government has restricted air traffic from southern Africa due to concerns over the new omicron coronavirus variant.

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

The stringent lockdown measures that came into force in the Netherlands as it tried to curb a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases are being eased. Starting February 25, the Netherlands will go back into pre-pandemic mode, with bars, restaurants and nightclubs open and health passes no longer required. At that time, social distancing and mask wearing will no longer be obligatory in most places and the quarantine period for those with COVID-19 will be shortened to five days.



Until then, restaurants, shops and sports and cultural venues may stay open until 10 p.m. under certain conditions. Access to indoor and outdoor restaurants, bars and cultural events is only possible with proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 and assignment of a fixed seat.

Face masks remain mandatory on public transport, at airports and in shops and at least 1.5 meters distance must be kept. Wearing a mask outdoors is "strongly" recommended if a sufficient distance cannot be maintained. In addition, only groups of no more than four people (over 13 years old) are allowed to gather outside.

More information here