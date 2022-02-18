 COVID travel restrictions: The Netherlands | DW Travel | DW | 18.02.2022

Travel in times of COVID

COVID travel restrictions: The Netherlands

Travel is Europe is subject to pandemic-related restrictions. Many countries have tightened their measures because of the omicron variant, but some have relaxed them. These are the current rules in the Netherlands.

People sitting at a waterside restaurant in small glass houses, Amsterdam I Netherlands

Life in the Netherlands remains subject to restrictions

Entry regulations

All travelers to the Netherlands must fill out a health declaration form. Since December 22, 2021, visitors from third countries must test for COVID-19 before their departure, including those who are vaccinated or have recovered. The test must be taken 48 hours before arrival, and it must be a PCR test or an antigen test with the sample taken a maximum of 24 hours before departure. 

Persons arriving from "safe" countries outside the EU and Schengen zone, such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand, must similarly show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter the Netherlands. 

Those from high-risk and very high-risk areas outside the EU and Schengen zone face far stricter entry requirements, including a mandatory 10-day post-arrival quarantine. The Dutch government has restricted air traffic from southern Africa due to concerns over the new omicron coronavirus variant.  

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

The stringent lockdown measures that came into force in the Netherlands as it tried to curb a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases are being eased. Starting February 25, the Netherlands will go back into pre-pandemic mode, with bars, restaurants and nightclubs open and health passes no longer required. At that time, social distancing and mask wearing will no longer be obligatory in most places and the quarantine period for those with COVID-19 will be shortened to five days.

Until then, restaurants, shops and sports and cultural venues may stay open until 10 p.m. under certain conditions. Access to indoor and outdoor restaurants, bars and cultural events is only possible with proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 and assignment of a fixed seat. 

Face masks remain mandatory on public transport, at airports and in shops and at least 1.5 meters distance must be kept. Wearing a mask outdoors is "strongly" recommended if a sufficient distance cannot be maintained. In addition, only groups of no more than four people (over 13 years old) are allowed to gather outside.

  • Amsterdam's empty central station

    Coronavirus: Amsterdam takes a break from its tourists

    Going nowhere

    Amsterdam's deserted Central Station. The transport hub is usually teeming with commuters and tourists, the latter in particular as the warmer weather sets in for the Easter break.

  • Pigeons on Amsterdam's Dam Square

    Coronavirus: Amsterdam takes a break from its tourists

    Pigeon camera

    The pigeons on Dam Square probably can't believe their luck. On the other hand, they'll have to make do without the scraps of food discarded by tourists.

  • Closed terraces in Amsterdam

    Coronavirus: Amsterdam takes a break from its tourists

    All is quiet

    The empty streets and canals unlock Amsterdam's beauty and tranquility and offer locals the opportunity to see their city in a different light.

  • Amsterdam's famous Bulldog coffee shop

    Coronavirus: Amsterdam takes a break from its tourists

    From a high to a new low

    The Bulldog coffee shop normally does brisk business. When the lockdown measures were announced, many customers decided to get their priorities right and lined up in their dozens outside coffee shops to stock up on their supplies before the shops closed.

  • Amsterdam's Red Light district

    Coronavirus: Amsterdam takes a break from its tourists

    You don't have to put on your red light

    It's, er, curtains for the time being for Amsterdam's infamous Red Light district.

  • Shelves in a supermarket in Amsterdam

    Coronavirus: Amsterdam takes a break from its tourists

    Follow the signs

    Supermarkets and shops in Amsterdam have devised their own measures to conform with the government's strict health and safety guidelines during the coronavirus lockdown.

    Author: Sanne Derks (Amsterdam)


 

