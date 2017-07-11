 COVID pandemic could be over in a year, says Moderna chief | News | DW | 23.09.2021

News

COVID pandemic could be over in a year, says Moderna chief

With increased supplies of vaccines globally, the pandemic should be brought under control by the second half of next year, Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel has said.

Maryland residents receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health

With enough vaccines for everyone who wants a jab, the pandemic could be over in a year

Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said as vaccine production increased across the world, the pandemic could be over in a year. 

"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated," he told the Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung. "Boosters should also be possible to the extent required."

He also said vaccinations would soon be available even for infants, increasing protection as the world grapples with the spread of the highly infectious delta variant

Bancel said the highly contagious nature of the delta variant could lead to the natural immunization of even those who do not get vaccinated.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious. In this way, we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital."

Asked if this meant a return to normal later next year and he responded, "As of today, in a year, I assume."

Moderna is currently testing delta-optimized vaccine variants in clinical trials, which would form the company's basis for booster vaccinations in 2022, Bancel explained.

