COVID: Germany can't rule out 'epidemic conditions' this winter

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Saturday that he cannot rule out the possibility of "epidemic conditions" being declared if COVID-19 cases rise substantially this winter.

His comments come days after the cabinet approved a mask requirement and other hygiene measures to battle an expected fresh wave of the virus during the colder months.

Lauterbach told Welt am Sonntag newspaper's Saturday edition that Germany is currently seeing between 100 and 150 COVID deaths per day, adding: "My concern is that this number could go up."

COVID-19: Is Germany prepared for a winter wave?

Germany on alert for new variants

He said the country needs to have emergency funds and health measures in place in case a more dangerous variant emerges than the omicron sub-variants that are currently dominating.

"If a variant change does not occur, then Germany will not enter an epidemic situation, he said. However, he said the country has to be "prepared for anything."

He warned that German industry and critical infrastructure, like hospitals, could be seriously impacted by rising cases this winter.

On Wednesday, the cabinet approved new measures to protect against the virus during the fall and winter.

The rules include the new obligation to wear N95-type face masks during all long-distance travel by train and bus as well as on planes.

Masks will also be required to enter hospitals, nursing homes and similar institutions with vulnerable people from October 1.

States can set their own rules

Beyond that, Germany's 16 states will have the authority to adopt their own rules depending on how severely the virus affects their areas.

State governments could decide to require masks on local public transport, in schools and up, and at public indoor events.

Attendances at public events can be limited and testing can be demanded.

The government has, however, stressed that no more lockdowns or school closures are planned no matter how the pandemic develops.

The plans still need parliamentary approval.

Vaccine boosters ready

Meanwhile, German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and US partner Pfizer on Friday submitted their application to the EU for the authorization of their latest COVID vaccine, tailored to the current omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to approve an earlier version that protects against the omicron BA.1 variant on Thursday.

German officials have said approval for vaccines that help against BA.4 and BA.5 should be announced by the end of September.

Berlin says the new shots can be rolled out in a booster program for older and vulnerable groups a day after they get the green light from Brussels.

mm/kb (AP, AFP, dpa)