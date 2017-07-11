COVID: German Cabinet signs off on rules for autumn and winter

Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package of COVID restrictions set to come into force on October 1 this year, presuming it also clears parliament in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann discussed the measures at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

Lauterbach is a physician and member of the Social Democrats (SPD), and has tended to be among the voices urging maximum caution on COVID in German politics throughout the pandemic.

"We want to be considerably better prepared in the coming autumn for the pandemic than was the case in the past," Lauterbach said, adding that he was expecting a large wave of cases later in the year, but also saying he believed the country was better prepared for it.

Buschmann, meanwhile, is from the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), the party within Germany's ruling coalition that is most hesitant about restrictions in workplaces, schools and other spaces.

Buschmann referred to the package as a "good, moderate and restrained concept," saying that while it was Lauterbach's task to focus on the health issues when forming these rules, it was his job to make sure the "process, proportionality and legality" of the measures was assured.

The concept approved by Cabinet is unchanged from the concept first put forward by Lauterbach and Buschmann early in August, just as Lauterbach himself suffered his latest bout of COVID.

FFP2 masks mandatory nationwide on long-distance travel, planes

Much of the package rests on the principle of leaving more restrictive decisions up to individual states, who are given a series of measures they're permitted to impose if they see the need based on local caseloads or other factors.

But some measures are to apply nationwide as well, particularly pertaining to public transport and visits to hospitals and old people's care facilities.

For visitors at hospitals and care homes masks will be required, as will a negative COVID test from the previous 24 hours.

On planes and long-distance public transport across Germany, FFP2 masks will be required from October 1. Staff and children aged 6-14 will be permitted to wear medical masks instead, while children under 6 are exempt.

These rules drew considerable attention among German politics followers on Wednesday for a different reason. After Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy Robert Habeck's trip to Canada, masks were not worn by CEOs, journalists and politicians on the return flight to Germany. This prompted criticism that the government was sending the message that rules in place for ordinary travelers did not apply to those at the very top.

Photos from Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz's flights to and from Canada with no facemasks in sight prompted debate in Germany about one rule for ordinary travelers and another for the elite

The government responded to the criticism by saying that the flight was operated by the Bundeswehr military, which does not require its passengers wear masks.

Meanwhile, the German federation for commercial air travel (BDL) criticized the FFP2 mask requirement as disproportional, saying "the European authorities also see no need for this." Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, said the rules were liable to generate conflict on flights that its staff would have to handle.

Step-by-step plan for states to implement, based on their situation

Some of the more draconian restrictions, for instance for high street commerce, short-distance public transport, and other public indoor spaces, will be left up to the discretion of state governments.

Between October 1 this year and April 7, 2023, they will be empowered to impose restrictions based on their local needs.

These restrictions could include mandatory masks on local public transport or in supermarkets and stores and public indoor spaces. They can also require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to gain entry.

"The goal of these measures is to avoid deaths, serious cases of long COVID, serious cases, but also the overburdening of infrastructure and clinics," Lauterbach said, adding that it was factors like these that should motivate states to act if they arise.

Lauterbach said states that required people to wear masks indoors would also be able to make exceptions if people could demonstrate either that they were vaccinated or recovered in the last three months, or if they could provide an up-to-date negative test. But he said this was to be an optional additional step for states, not one they were obliged to offer.

Lauterbach specifically stressed that the Cabinet had agreed it was not planning either on another general national lockdown, or on school closures — two of the more unpopular measures from the early days of the pandemic.

