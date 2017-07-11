COVID: Germany adds 4 EU countries to 'high-risk' list

As coronavirus infections escalate in Europe, Germany ordered mandatory quarantine for travelers from four EU countries.

The German government declared on Friday that Ireland, Belgium, Greece and the Netherlands are now in the "high-risk" category, with additional travel restrictions scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.

People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID or cannot provide proof of recovery are required to go into quarantine for 10 days. This can be cut to five days with a negative coronavirus test.

The restrictions will not apply to Dutch islands Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten, German officials said.

At the same time, France will be removed from the list of high risk areas on Sunday, the German government and the country's officials Robert Koch Institute said.

