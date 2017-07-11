COVID: EU leaders agree to up vaccine production in bloc

European Union leaders agreed at a summit on Thursday to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe.

They also agreed to improve the rollout of inoculations across member states, European Council President Charles Michel said.

"We are on the one hand inclined to respect global supply chains and want to fight protectionism but of course we also want to protect our own people because we know this is the way out of the crisis," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists.

The EU vaccine shortage

Vaccine numbers in the EU, including Germany, are far behind those in other countries such as the UK, US and Israel. The slow vaccine rollout has been caused in part by supply chain issues.

AstraZeneca has severely slashed the number of vaccines it can produce for the EU in the first and second quarters this year.

The EU has also exported at least 41 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to 33 countries, including 9 million to the UK that recently left the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said referring to statistics.

AstraZeneca must "catch up" on vaccine deliveries

"I think it is clear that first of all the company has to catch up, has to honor the contract it has with the European member states before it can engage again in exporting vaccines," Von der Leyen told a media conference, following Thursday's summit.

"In relation to Britain, we want a win-win situation, we want to act sensibly politically," Merkel said, adding that it was a complicated issue.

