COVID: Cyberattacks target vaccine developers

When researchers with vaccine developer AstraZeneca received fake emails with job offers in late November, it quickly became clear that this was a cyberattack.

Hackers had placed malware in the emails, in an attempt to gain access to the research database for COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The news agency Reuters was quick to report that the methods used pointed to North Korea as the perpetrator.

SARS-CoV2 vaccines have become "the Holy Grail" of the pharmaceutics industry these days — the number of resources invested in their development is unmatched in history. The economies of countries around the world hinge on the availability of a vaccine able to rein in the pandemic. This was best illustrated by the euphoric reaction from stock markets to the news on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine breakthrough.

Cause for alarm

It is an attractive prospect to quickly profit from the research work others have done, experts warn. And the way to conduct industrial espionage is a cyberattack.

Arne Schönbohm, president of Germany's information security agency BSI, has warned of threats against Germany's pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.

"There is a high risk of targeted attacks against our research institutions," he told DW.

The BSI works on prevention, and it counsels companies and service providers on how to protect themselves against such attacks.

A series of cyberattacks

There has not been a recent successful attack on a German pharmaceutical company. But the attack on AstraZeneca shows how high the risk is.

In mid-November, a high-ranking Microsoft manager posted to an internal blog reports of cyberattacks on seven vaccine developers in Canada, France, India, South Korea, and the US. Hackers in Russia and North Korea were suspected to be behind the attacks — and they were said to be connected to their respective governments.

In October the US cybersecurity company CrowdStrike published information on an attack on Japanese laboratories — pointing the finger at China.

And back in July the secret services of the US, Canada, and the UK published a joint declaration blaming Russian hackers for attacks on COVID-19 vaccine developers. The British National Cyber Security Centre, NCSC, found that the group had been operating under the label APT 29 (advanced persistent threat), also known as "Cozy Bear." The group was "almost certainly" linked to Russian intelligence and intended to steal information and intellectual property.

Britain's Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was "absolutely confident" in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the behavior "outrageous and reprehensible."

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behavior, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," Raab said.

Russia rejected the accusations.

Mikko Hypponen, a Finnish cybersecurity expert, says it is not surprising that secret services would be behind industrial espionage.

"Their mission is to defend their nation against attacks," he told DW. "So in that sense, it is not surprising that we are seeing nation-state intelligence agencies trying to gain an edge, which would help them defend their nation against a pandemic."

This article was translated from German.