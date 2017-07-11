COVID: Brazil confirms Latin America's 1st omicron cases

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The first confirmed cases of the variant in Latin America have been found in two travelers coming from South Africa.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine
The omicron variant has been detected in two travelers returning to Brazil from South Africa, health officials reported Tuesday. These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in Latin America.
In total, Brazil has now reported 614,681 deaths due to COVID, the world's second-highest death toll behind only the United States.
Brazil does not require foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the country.
