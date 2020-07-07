Designed to give them new tools for dealing with their emotions, the prison’s theater education program hopes to set them on a different path after their release.

This film looks at how a prison theater education program in Mexico City impacts three teenagers. Director Janina Möbius visited the three protagonists in Mexico over a period of four years. She finds that, through theater, the young men find a space where they don't have to think about their past or future.



But will that help, in the real world? After their incarceration ends, the film follows the young men as they try to regain their footing in the outside world and come to terms with their time in prison. Inside, the theater project has kept them occupied. Outside, they are fighting for their very own role in life. Can the three young men use their strengths to find their place in the world?





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 21.02.2022 – 01:15 UTC

MON 21.02.2022 – 04:15 UTC

MON 21.02.2022 – 18:15 UTC

TUE 22.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 26.02.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 27.02.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

DW Deutsch+

TUE 22.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3