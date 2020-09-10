Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
French island in the Mediterranean
Corsica is an island in the Mediterranean Sea and belongs to the 18 regions of France. While being part of France, Corsica is also designated a territorial collectivity by law.
The warnings were applied to several regions within France, as well as Geneva, Prague and parts of Croatia. Meanwhile, India saw another record daily case increase with nearly 96,000 new infections. DW has the latest.
On today's program: Germany’s Angela Merkel reaches a deal with her coalition partners - The Austrian student fraternity scandal surrounding an anti-Semitic songbook - France’s president rejects nationalist demands on Corsica - Could Brexit kill off one of Britain's lesser-spoken languages? – Serbian-Kosovar reconciliation – And a special focus on the Berlin Wall.
As a standoff continues between Madrid and Catalonia’s pro-independence lawmakers, nationalists on the French island of Corsica did not appear to fare much better this week in their push for greater autonomy. During a two-day visit to Corsica, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected most of their key demands, raising questions about whether they will harden their line. Lisa Bryant reports.
Nationalists on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica have made gains in a regional vote and strengthened their calls for greater autonomy. The results present a challenge for French President Emmanuel Macron.
Regions seeking independence frequently have one thing in common: they tend to be the economic engines of their nations. Will it start with Catalonia, then head to Flanders and northern Italy? Is this the next potential economic crisis for the EU?