Corsica

French island in the Mediterranean

Corsica is an island in the Mediterranean Sea and belongs to the 18 regions of France. While being part of France, Corsica is also designated a territorial collectivity by law.

Sonnenschirme am Sandstrand, Plage de Verghia, Golf von Ajaccio, Insel Korsika, Frankreich, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus digest: Germany announces new travel warnings for European regions 10.09.2020

The warnings were applied to several regions within France, as well as Geneva, Prague and parts of Croatia. Meanwhile, India saw another record daily case increase with nearly 96,000 new infections. DW has the latest.
A house flooded by waters from the Mondego river is pictured in Montemor O Velho, Portugal, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Miguel Pereira NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Storms Elsa and Fabian leave nine dead across southern Europe 22.12.2019

Seven of the deaths from two severe storms were reported in Spain and two in Portugal. Corsica was cut off from mainland Europe and a mini-tornado destroyed 20 homes in southern France.

In this photo provided by the Marine Nationale, a Tunisian ship and a Cypriot ship are see after a collision in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica island, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil spill after two merchant ships collided in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica. A spokesman for the regional French maritime authority said no one was injured in the collision Sunday, and the size and exact nature of the spill remain unclear.(Marine National via AP) |

Two ships collide in Mediterranean near Corsica 08.10.2018

The collision between the Tunisian and Cypriot ships spilled a trail of pollution stretching 4 kilometers across the water. Italy and France have sent ships to assist with cleanup efforts.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 08.02.2018 09.02.2018

On today's program: Germany’s Angela Merkel reaches a deal with her coalition partners - The Austrian student fraternity scandal surrounding an anti-Semitic songbook - France’s president rejects nationalist demands on Corsica - Could Brexit kill off one of Britain's lesser-spoken languages? – Serbian-Kosovar reconciliation – And a special focus on the Berlin Wall.
French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respect during a ceremony in tribute to the slain French prefect Claude Erignac, who was shot dead on the island 20 years ago by pro-independence activists, in Ajaccio, on the French island of Corsica, France, February 6, 2018 as part of his two-day visit in Corsica. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool

Inside Europe: Corsica and its quest for more autonomy 09.02.2018

As a standoff continues between Madrid and Catalonia’s pro-independence lawmakers, nationalists on the French island of Corsica did not appear to fare much better this week in their push for greater autonomy. During a two-day visit to Corsica, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected most of their key demands, raising questions about whether they will harden their line. Lisa Bryant reports.

07.02.2018 +++ French President Emmanuel Macron (L) listens to scientists as he visits the National Institute for Agronomic Research of San-Giuliano near Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Raphel Poletti/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron rejects key Corsica autonomy demands 07.02.2018

Emmanuel Macron offered to add a special mention of Corsica in the French constitution. But the nationalists, demanding more autonomy, termed his trip to the Mediterranean island a "missed opportunity."
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony in tribute to the slain French prefect Claude Erignac in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, France, February 6, 2018 as part of his two-day visit in Corsica. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Emmanuel Macron walks Corsica tightrope amid growing nationalism 06.02.2018

French President Macron has arrived on Corsica for a two-day visit aimed at easing tensions between the Mediterranean island and the mainland. Nationalists bolstered by political gains want more autonomy for the region.
03.02.2018 People wave flags during a demonstration calling for greater dialogue and negotiations between France and Corsica on February 3, 2018 in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. Corsican leaders believe a large demonstration held on February 3 will push France's president in better negotiations for the island. / AFP PHOTO / Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA (Photo credit should read PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP/Getty Images)

Corsica: Nationalist march draws thousands 04.02.2018

Ahead of a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, thousands of Corsican nationalists took to the streets calling for more autonomy for the French island. Paris has said previously it is open to changes in its relationship.
Top candidate for the Pe a Corsica nationalist party for the Corsican territorial election Gilles Simeoni (C) celebrates the vote's results with supporters, on December 10, 2017 on the French Mediterranean Island of Corsica in Bastia. / AFP PHOTO / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA (Photo credit should read PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP/Getty Images)

Corsican nationalists celebrate election victory, call for greater autonomy 11.12.2017

Nationalists on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica have made gains in a regional vote and strengthened their calls for greater autonomy. The results present a challenge for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Regional independence - will it crumble the EU? 20.10.2017

Regions seeking independence frequently have one thing in common: they tend to be the economic engines of their nations. Will it start with Catalonia, then head to Flanders and northern Italy? Is this the next potential economic crisis for the EU?
September 28, 2017 - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain - Thousands of Catalan pro-independence students with a giant 'Estelada' flag shout slogans as they march through Barcelona in support of the planned secession referendum at October1st. Spain's constitutional court has suspended the Catalan referendum law after the Central Government has challenged it in the Courts |

Beyond Catalonia: Separatist movements in Western Europe 30.09.2017

Catalonia's regional government plans to hold its independence referendum on Sunday. But separatist movements are not unique to Spain: Several other European regions have aspirations of becoming autonomous.
Cars burning in forest in Caros near Nice

France battles wildfires 26.07.2017

French authorites were struggling to contain several fires burning in Cote d'Azur and Corsica, forcing tourists and residents to evacuate.
May 13, 2017*** SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13: An indigenous performer prepares for a smoking ceremony to commemorate Indigenous Round ahead of the round 10 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Pepper Stadium on May 13, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

In case you missed it: Masked Muscovites, Corsican cows 20.05.2017

From grisly masked soccer fans in Moscow to cows on a beach in Corsica, here is this week's news that you might have missed.
15.10.2016 SNP conference. First Minister of Scotland and the leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the SNP conference in Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire URN:28921419 |

'Scotland must have ability to choose better future': Sturgeon 16.10.2016

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it's "highly likely" that Scotland will secede from the United Kingdom in the near future, adding that preparations for a second independence referendum are already underway.
BEP/PHILIPPE TARIS/SUD OUEST ; LES VENDANGES DE RAISINS MERLOT ONT COMMENCE AU CHATEAU HAUT-BRION 1ER GRAND CRU CLASSE DES GRAVES PESSAC-LEOGNAN : PAS D'ACIDITE SUCRE ET UN DEGRE D'ALCOOL A 13°5 TOUT SEMBLE PARFAIT POUR LE MILLESIME 2000. | (c) picture-alliance/bep/sud ouest/P. Taris

Living Planet: Rethinking French wine 06.10.2016

Volatile weather is forcing changes that could reshape the very nature of France's fabled vineyards - and even affect the flavor of the wine itself. On the island of Corsica, winemakers are already adapting.
*** NUR FÜR ABGESPROCHENE BERICHTERSTATTUNG *** Grapes at Domaine Maestracci vineyards. (c)Lisa Bryant

In French vineyards, taste of a climate-changed future 22.09.2016

Volatile weather is forcing changes that could reshape the very nature of France's fabled vineyards - and even affect the flavor of the wine itself. On the island of Corsica, winemakers are already adapting.
