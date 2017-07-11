 Coronavirus: WHO urges delaying booster shots | News | DW | 04.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: WHO urges delaying booster shots

Rich nations should help poorer ones access COVID vaccines before giving booster shots to their own citizens, the WHO says. Germany already has plans to offer extra jabs.

A woman in a rainbow face mask receiving a vaccination

Israel has already begun giving booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday urged countries to hold off on giving booster shots until at least a tenth of the population in all nations is vaccinated against COVID-19.

"[The] WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated,'' Tedros said.

His remarks come as Germany, France, Israel and many other Middle Eastern countries have begun, or are set to begin, giving people an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials are trying to curb the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

Watch video 01:18

Why is Germany offering COVID-19 booster shots?

What else did the WHO say?

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the delta variant," Tedros said. 

"But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it."

Katherine O'Brien, the director of immunization vaccines and biologicals at the WHO, told reporters that it was imperative to vaccinate at-risk groups before booster programs got underway.

"We need instead to focus on those people who are most vulnerable, most at risk of severe disease and death, to get their first and second doses," she said.

 O'Brien also said that it remained to be proven whether giving booster shots to people who are already fully vaccinated actually does increase immunity to any major extent.

 "The evidence is evolving. It's moving. We don't have a full set of evidence around whether this is needed or not,'' O'Brien said.

Watch video 01:26

How effective are vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants?

Which countries are launching booster programs?

Last week, Israel kicked off its campaign to give booster doses to the over-60 age group amid a resurgence of COVID-19 fueled by the delta variant.

The US signed a deal in July to buy 200 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID vaccine to be used for possible booster shots and in pediatrics.

German health ministers on Monday unanimously approved a plan to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly and at-risk citizens next month.

France also announced in mid-July that booster shots would be offered to vulnerable groups who were first vaccinated in January and February this year.

 The UK is also considering launching a booster vaccination campaign.

Watch video 01:39

Israel starts giving third COVID vaccine dose to over 60s

tj/dj (AP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

COVID-19 vaccinations: Is a third shot necessary?  

Advertisement