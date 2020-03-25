 Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive | News | DW | 27.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

The British prime minister confirmed the news in a video on social media. Health Minister Matt Hancock has also tested positive for COVID-19, though so far both he and Johnson have only displayed mild symptoms.

Boris Johnson on TV

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the new coronaviruson Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson revealed in a social media post.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he added.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus offered Johnson his support. "Please take good care," Tedros said. "Your leadership and commitment to beating the coronavirus are key to saving lives."

Health chief also tests positive

Shortly after Johnson's announcement, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also revealed he had the virus. He confirmed he had thus far only displayed mild symptoms.

Read more: Opinion: Boris Johnson’s coronavirus meltdown

Hancock took to Twitter and said: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating."

On Thursday night, the United Kingdom came together to give thanks for its National Health Service (NHS) by clapping and tooting horns, and Hancock concluded his tweet by saying: "Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives."

So far, the UK has recorded more than 14,000 cases and almost 200 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: Why are the death rates different?

Many of us must be tracking the daily infection and death rates from the coronavirus. You may have noticed, the death rates differ greatly from country to country. Here are some of the main reasons. (27.03.2020)  

Opinion: Economy vs. human life is not a moral dilemma

As the coronavirus brings the global economy to a halt, some leaders are seriously suggesting that a few should die so the many can live. Such a suggestion is nothing less than moral bankruptcy, says Martin Gak. (27.03.2020)  

Related content

COVID-19 - Boris Johnson

Opinion: Boris Johnson’s coronavirus meltdown 25.03.2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been confused, flippant and downright dangerous. As DW’s Rob Mudge writes, he is clearly out of his depth.

Iran Krankenhaus Coronavirus

Opinion: Economy vs. human life is not a moral dilemma 27.03.2020

As the coronavirus brings the global economy to a halt, some leaders are seriously suggesting that a few should die so the many can live. Such a suggestion is nothing less than moral bankruptcy, says Martin Gak.

Coronavirus in Italien Pavia Patient auf Intensivstation

Coronavirus latest: Italy registers nearly 1,000 new deaths in single day 27.03.2020

The death toll surged by 969 in the last 24 hours. It is the highest daily tally since the pandemic began. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement