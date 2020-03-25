Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the new coronaviruson Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson revealed in a social media post.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he added.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus offered Johnson his support. "Please take good care," Tedros said. "Your leadership and commitment to beating the coronavirus are key to saving lives."

Health chief also tests positive

Shortly after Johnson's announcement, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also revealed he had the virus. He confirmed he had thus far only displayed mild symptoms.

Read more: Opinion: Boris Johnson’s coronavirus meltdown

Hancock took to Twitter and said: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating."

On Thursday night, the United Kingdom came together to give thanks for its National Health Service (NHS) by clapping and tooting horns, and Hancock concluded his tweet by saying: "Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives."

So far, the UK has recorded more than 14,000 cases and almost 200 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.