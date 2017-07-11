Coronavirus mutes US Independence Day celebrations

Thousands of people were expected to gather in Washington DC on Saturday for this year's Independence Day celebrations, which the White House had dubbed a "Salute to America."

The party will feature military aircraft performing exhibition flights and a massive fireworks display as the grand finale. US officials invited guests — including doctors, nurses, and members of the military — to observe the proceedings from the inside the White House. However, even the White House is taking measures to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"To ensure the health and safety of those attending, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings and personal hand sanitizer will be provided," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

In the run-up to the party, US President Donald Trump said the US had been "hit by this horrible plague from China" but was now "getting close to fighting [its] way out of it."

"We are on the way to a tremendous victory," he said.

Trump is also set to deliver a speech to mark the occasion in Washington DC, following his speech at Mt. Rushmore on Friday, in which he slammed the "far-left fascism" and the protesters toppling US monuments.

Bowser: You are invited, you don't have to go

The US authorities did not make face coverings mandatory for the July 4th celebrations, although National Park Service was handing out free masks in Washington DC. The city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, warned about the infection risk but said she was unable to stop the event as it was held on federal ground.

"Just because someone invites you to a party doesn't mean you have to go," said the Democratic politician.

The Trump administration has been eager to maintain a festive atmosphere during the holiday weekend, but the mood was additionally muted by both Texas and Florida announcing record-breaking infection spikes on Saturday. Texas officials reported 8,258 new patients in the previous 24 hours, with Florida registering 11,458 new cases. The US still has more cases than any other country in the world, with the infection toll of over 2,836,000 and close to 130,000 deaths.

Trump dismissed the rise by once again linking it with the large number of testing conducted in the US.

"Cases, Cases, Cases! If we didn’t test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases," Trump wrote on Twitter.

However, more and more US states reported that the percentage of people who test positive was also rising, indicating that a growing share of the population is being infected.

