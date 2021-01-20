 Coronavirus mutations: Can people who have recovered or been vaccinated be infected again? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 20.01.2021

Science

Coronavirus mutations: Can people who have recovered or been vaccinated be infected again?

The Brazilian COVID-19 variant is of particular concern. The immune response of vaccinated people and patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may not be sufficient to fend off the mutated virus.

Symbolic picture: shadows of people before the background of DNA charts.

Until now, no one had analyzed so precisely which strain of the coronavirus COVID-19 patients had contracted. It was only through intensified sequencing that some countries found out which particular variant was currently rampant in their countries: the British variant or the South African variant, for example. The respective countries are not to blame in any way. They have only examined the virus particularly intensively and were the first to notice the mutations.

Intensified sequencing has revealed that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first spread in the UK and then in Denmark last December, is spreading up to 70% faster. It has since been detected in many other countriesincluding Germany.  

Mutations are nothing unusual in viruses.  On average, there are two new variants every month. However, in the case of the British virus variant, which has now been fully decoded, 17 gene changes have already been identified, which even astonishes virologists - according to an article in the journal JAMA.  Three mutations are being watched particularly closely: N501Y, which possibly improves the binding of the virus to human cells, as well as the deletion of positions 69 and 70, and the mutation P681H. 

Watch video 01:21

Why do viruses mutate?

Mutations cause more rapid spread

The reason for the rapid spread could be a slight change in a spike protein site on the virus surface. These copying errors allow the mutated virus to replicate, transmit or escape the immune system more easily than the original coronavirus. Therefore there is a high likelihood that this more effective virus will become established as the predominant variant locally or regionally.

However, the rapid spread does not mean, for example, that the British variant is also responsible for more severe COVID-19 courses or a higher mortality rate. So far, there is no evidence of this. For the infected person, it is therefore irrelevant which variant they have contracted. The mutation has no influence on the course of the disease. 

Symbolic picture: DNA with a pipette and a petri dishPetrischale

Only through comprehensive sequencing will the new viral mutations be discovered

However, the rapid spread of the disease can lead to the collapse of overburdened healthcare systems in some countries. In many places, there are shortages of hospital beds, ventilators, intensive care units and staff.

Variant B.1.351., which has been rampant in South Africa  since last August, is similar to the British variant and is also blamed for the most rapid increase in the number of cases in South Africa. It carries other spike protein mutations in addition to N501Y, including a mutation called E484K that has a negative effect on antibody binding and corona neutralization. 

Recovered and vaccinated people could be infected again

Also of concern is variant P.1, identified only recently in Brazil,  which has 17 mutations, some also in the spike protein. The variant carries the N501Y mutation discovered in the British and South African variants and the E484K mutation so far detected only in the South African variant. 

People lining up at an oxygen dispensing station in Manaus to get oxygen pressure tanks filled

Although much of the population in Manaus had already survived COVID-19, the infections returned.

This Brazilian variant first appeared in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, where three quarters of the population were infected with the novel coronavirus last year. That should have led to some basic immunization  in a large part of the population, but infection numbers there have recently been rapidly rising again. 

This could mean that the body's immune response in people who have recovered from COVID-19 or those who have been vaccinated is not sufficient, because the new variant P.1 escapes the immune response. In this situation, some antibodies can no longer bind and neutralize the virus — it partially escapes the immune response. In other words, even recovered and vaccinated individuals could become infected. 

A woman in South Africa wearing a mask and a face shield

In South Africa, the E484K mutation was rampant and had a negative effect on antibody binding.

Many local mutations

The more intensively the respective corona cases are sequenced, the more mutations are likely to be discovered in the near future. However, these do not always have to be serious.

The virus variant recently detected in a corona outbreak at a  Garmisch-Partenkirchen hospital in Germany's state of Bavaria is said to be only a partial mutation, meaning it is not the British or South African variant. To clarify the matter, the relevant samples are currently being analyzed at the Charité hospital in Berlin.

And the virus variant that has surfaced in the greater Los Angeles area is apparently a strain called L452R,  which was first identified in Denmark in March last year. But even there, there is concern that the vaccines could lose their effectiveness.

Do the mutations endanger the effectiveness of the vaccines?

So far, whether the developed mRNA vaccines also work with these additional mutations, and if so, how well, has not been conclusively investigated. If part of the distinctive spines, which are important for recognizing the virus, changes, the antibodies produced by the body may be less able to recognize and neutralize the coronavirus. Vaccine protection would then lose effectiveness. 

Workers in protective clothing at a graveyard in Manaus/Brazil

In the Brazilian state of Amazonas alone, more than 223,000 corona cases were registered last year

As things stand, the vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna are also effective against the British virus variant B.1.1.7. because these mRNA vaccines dock precisely at the affected spike protein.

The extent to which the vaccines already available can also cope with the other mutations that have become known and with further variants must be shown by further investigations.

If at some point the virus mutates to such an extent that the immune response triggered by the vaccination can no longer neutralize it, then the vaccines would have to be adapted. 

Such an update is not very difficult with the mRNA vaccines, according to BioNTech-Pfizer. The genetic code of the virus contained in the vaccine can be changed relatively easily within a few weeks.

But testing and approval, as well as production and distribution of the adapted vaccine, are known to take time — and already many vaccination centers are eagerly awaiting the currently valid vaccines. 

  • Several doses of the coronavirus vaccine

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Millions of initial doses produced

    From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

  • Edith Kwoizalla, 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated at a care home in Saxony-Anhalt.

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Elderly population a priority

    Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

  • A delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at a care home in Grossraeschen, Germany.

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Mobile teams deployed across Germany

    The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

  • The Pfizer/BioNTech is expected to work against the new variant

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech

    The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

  • Hungarian soldiers carry the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Hungary starts a day early

    Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

  • A Polish health care worker received the vaccine

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Polish paramedics vaccinated first

    A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

  • Andrej Babis is given the coronavirus vaccine

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Politicians aim to ease concerns

    EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

  • An elderly woman receives her vaccine in Sweden

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient

    Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.

  • Andreas Raounas, 84, becomes the first patient on the island of Cyprus to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    First doses arrive in Cyprus

    An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

  • Vaccinations begin in Austria

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Three-stage program in Austria

    A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

  • First French citizen receives jab

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    France: A million vaccinations by February

    Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.

  • People receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Niguarda hospital in Milan

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Thumbs up in Italy

    Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.

  • Portuguese to be inocculated

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Portugal aims for 10% of the population

    The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.

  • Spain begins vaccine roll-out

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Ambitious rollout in Spain

    Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.


New coronavirus variants put health officials on edge  

