 Coronavirus: India′s contact tracing app comes under fire | News | DW | 06.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: India's contact tracing app comes under fire

Data privacy advocates have launched a legal challenge against the mandatory use of a state-backed contact tracing app. The Indian government has called it a tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Indien Neu-Delhi Coronavirus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

The New Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) on Wednesday supported a legal challenge against the mandatory use of contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. The government-backed smartphone app has been billed as a tool to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"To put it plainly, to criminally prosecute people for not installing a smartphone application even at the time of a pandemic is illegal," said the IFF. "Due to this, we were compelled to take steps to challenge this order."

Read moreHow crowdfunding is helping India's poor in the age of COVID-19

Authorities in Noida, a city on the outskirts of the Indian capital, have made it a criminal offense to not have the app installed on one's smartphone. However, the IFF said it fears other parts of the country will roll out similar orders.

Last week, India's Home Affairs Ministry said the "use of Aarogya Setu shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public."

Authorities are preparing to ease restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, including allowing some factories to resume operations. The ministry said company leadership will be held responsible "to ensure 100% coverage" of the app among employees working in high-risk areas.

Watch video 02:33

Phased exit from restrictions in India

Lack of data protections

The Indian government argues that the contact tracing app will help alert users who may have been in contact with a positive case or notify them of outbreak hotspots in their area. It has also said that user data would be processed anonymously.

However, data privacy advocates have criticized the mandatory use of the app along with criminal punishment for refusing to comply. Others have warned that India does not have the legal capacity to govern the use of the app's data due to a lack of digital privacy legislation.

Read moreUnder coronavirus lockdown, Delhi slum residents struggle to get water

"Such a move should be backed by a dedicated law which provides strong data protection cover and is under the oversight of an independent body," said Udbhav Tiwari, public policy advisor for technology company Mozilla.

India has reported nearly 53,000 confirmed cases of the deadly pathogen. At least 1,785 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Watch video 03:16

Health workers in India put at great risk for little pay

ls/dr (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Symbolbild Hände waschen

World in Progress: How are slum dwellers coping with the coronavirus pandemic? 06.05.2020

The poorest of the poor are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Kruchem got in touch with some of his contacts from slum areas and townships in India, the Philippines and South Africa — he's visited them on previous reporting trips and wanted to know how they are coping during these difficult times. His report is presented by Neil King.

Phased exit from restrictions in India 06.05.2020

India has just seen its biggest single day spike in COVID-19 infections having now 49-thousand cases nationwide. Still, it has moved to ease lockdown restrictions. In Delhi, people are slowly returning to work, but things are still far from normal.

Coronavirus Italien Catania Beisetzung eines Opfers

Coronavirus: Excess fatalities in Italy rise well above official death toll 04.05.2020

Italy's mortality rate rose well beyond the official coronavirus death toll. And a study found that the German infection rate may be 10 times higher than reported. Follow DW as it happened.

Advertisement