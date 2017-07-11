Coronavirus digest: Won’t recommend vaccine unless proven safe, says WHO

The WHO insisted that it will not endorse a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective as nations race to develop the means to end the global pandemic. Catch up on the latest coronavirus stories here.
Vaccine developments
The World Health Organization has said it will not recommend any coronavirus vaccine unless it has been proven to be effective and safe, even as Russia and China have started using their experimental vaccines before large-scale trials were conducted.
The UN health agency also welcomed the fact that a "considerable number" of vaccine candidates have reached the final stage trials. "In terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.
The president of the United Nations General Assembly has warned that a vaccine for COVID-19 must be made available to everyone who needs it.
He said that even if just one country is left out, the world will still face a crisis from the coronavirus.
"Inclusion is key because without inclusion the suffering of those who are already left behind, will continue and we cannot guarantee peace in that kind of a context," said Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.
Europe
Germany's Ministry for Education and Research has approved additional funding of €252 million ($298 million) to German pharmaceutical company CureVac for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
The company says its request for additional funding has been approved as certain milestones are reached.
Germany's state-owned KfW bank has already taken a 23% stake in CureVac for €300 million.
In Greece, authorities say coronavirus checks will be carried out on all care homes for the elderly throughout the country within the next 10 days
Americas
United States President Donald Trump has urged citizens to "remain vigilant" over the Labor Day weekend amid concerns of a spike in cases during the holiday. He added that "we need everyone to be careful" and to "apply common sense" in the interactions with others.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert has said the Midwestern states should particularly be vigilant during the holiday weekend as they have witnessed recent jumps in caseloads.
Previous holidays, including the Memorial Day and the US Independence Day, were followed by an increase in coronavirus cases.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that he will be tested regularly for coronavirus during his election campaign against Trump. He also said that he has been tested at least once so far.
Biden told reporters about the testing protocol at a press conference where he once again criticized Trump for downplaying the virus.
Several states in Mexico have run out of death certificates, a grim reflection of the number of deaths related to the coronavirus. The federal forms started running out about 15-20 days ago in three states; Baja California, the State of Mexico, and Mexico City, officials said.
One million new forms have been printed and are being distributed, authorities said.
With 66,851 deaths, Mexico has the fourth-highest level of COVID-19 fatalities in the world.
Brazil's indigenous and environmental organizations launched a contact tracing app on Friday to help indigenous communities curb the spread of the coronavirus in their lands.
The app, dubbed "COVID-10 Indigenous Alert," aims to help people identify the areas with high infection rates using data from the country's health ministry, indigenous health system, leaders of indigenous organizations, and the Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB).
"The application maps and periodically updates the situation regarding the pandemic in cities within a 100-kilometer radius of indigenous lands" COIAB and the Amazon Environmental Research Institute said in a statement.
