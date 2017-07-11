Coronavirus digest: UK implements tough new restrictions

From Sept. 14, groups of more than six people will be fined and banned from meeting in the United Kingdom. The new restrictions follow a sharp spike across the UK, that has been largely blamed on party-going youth.

The UK has Europe's worst death toll from the virus, with over 41,600 deaths and nearly 355,000 confirmed cases.

Europe

German vaccine maker BioNTech and eight biotech companies have vowed to "uphold the integrity of the scientific process"amid growing concerns they could succumb to political pressure. AstraZeneca also suspended one trial after "a potentially unexplained illness" in a participant.

Prostitutes can return to work in the northern German states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Bremen and Schleswig-Holstein, after the coronavirus lockdown regulations imposed earlier this year were eased.

The Czech Republic recorded over 1,000 new infections in a day for the first time. Wednesday's count fo 1,164 new cases brings the country's total up to 29,877. The spike in Czech cases has been among the fastest in Europe, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Middle East

Israel began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in several towns and neighborhoods with high coronavirus counts. The curfews are in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Most of the 40 zones subject to the partial lockdowns are identified with Israeli Arabs or ultra-Orthodox Jews, minorities where crowding has helped spread the pandemic. Some government officials have called for a nationwide lockdown if the partial measures fail.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has recorded 135,288 cases of COVID-19 and 1,031 deaths.

Asia

India announced the partial reopening of schools from Sept. 21 for students between 9th and 12th gade. The final decision will be left to parents, who will have to provide written permission for their children to go to school.

The decision comes despite India taking on the world's second-highest infection tally and a consistent rise in cases. The country has recorded over 4.3 million cases, and a death toll of nearly 74,000.

Africa

Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions. Nigeria, a country of 196 million people, has recorded over 55,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths.

Zimbabwe's biggest nurses union said it was encouraging its members to end a three-month strike over pay. The strike, which started in June, forced major hospitals to turn away patients.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association, which ahs more than 16,000 members, called for the strike to force the government to pay US dollar salaries in light of an 800% inflation rate, but authorities say they are unable to do so.

South America

Brazil's acting health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, said that a vacccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021. President Jair Bolsonaro earlier said that taking the vaccine would not be compulsory once it is available. Brazil has the third-highest infection tally, with over 4 million confirmed cases and over 127,000 deaths.

German car industry officials have met with the government to discuss more state aid. The coronavirus pandemic has added urgency to solving problems that are compounded by the industry's struggles with transformation.

