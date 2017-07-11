Coronavirus digest: New French booster rules disqualify previously vaccinated

New rules came into force in France on Saturday that determine the validity of coronavirus health passes.

From today, people whose vaccine status is older than seven months no longer count as fully vaccinated and need to get a booster shot to validate their proof of vaccination.

It is estimated that the rule affects some 560,000 people. The health pass with a valid vaccine status — or negative test or recovered status — is mandatory for entering bars, restaurants and many shops.

An omicron-fueled fifth wave is tearing through France, bringing the infection rate up to 2,829 new infections per 100,000 people in the past seven days. However, the vast majority of people have been vaccinated at least twice, with less than 10% of the adult population still refusing to do so.

The French National Assembly also approved the introduction of a new COVID vaccine pass to replace the health pass. This will remove the option of a recent negative test as a valid proof.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments on COVID-19 from around the world:

Asia

China imposed more restrictions in the city of Zhuhai — with a population of 2.4 million — after discovering seven cases of omicron.

Authorities began testing all of the city's inhabitants on Friday after the discovery of a case in the nearby city of Zhongshan.

Bus services in Zhuhai were put on hold on Saturday and gyms, cinemas, beauty salons and other businesses were forced to close. Inhabitants have been banned from leaving the city unless for emergencies, and only then with a negative test.

China's zero-COVID policy has been put under strain by the spread of the ultra-contagious omicron variant. Authorities are fighting outbreaks in several cities, just weeks before the inauguration of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Japan has reported record numbers of infections in the prefecture of Okinawa, home to 70% of US military facilities in the country.

The island recorded 1,829 new cases on Saturday. The prefecture's governor Denny Tamaki said he was furious about the inadequate controls at US bases which have led to the spread of the virus to the civilian population.

