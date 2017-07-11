Coronavirus digest: Germany confirms third case of omicron variant

Germany said Sunday it had detected a total of three cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant after a suspected infection in the western state of Hesse was confirmed.

"The sequencing has confirmed the result — the suspected case which was made public yesterday morning is the omicron variant," Kai Klose, Social Affairs Minister in the state of Hesse tweeted.

On Saturday he said a suspected omicron case had been found in a passenger arriving from South Africa in Hesse, home to Frankfurt airport, one of Europe's busiest air hubs.

On Saturday, health officials in the southern state of Bavaria detected two cases of the Omicron variant.

Restrictions on air travel from South Africa took effect on Sunday after it was classified as a virus-variant area.

They mean airlines can fly only Germans to Germany from South Africa and even those who are vaccinated must spend 14 days in quarantine.

The new variant has caused alarm in Germany which, like many other European countries, is struggling to contain a fourth wave, with a surge in virus cases.

Watch video 01:56 Travel bans imposed to slow spread of new virus variant

Here is a roundup of the latest COVID news from around the world.

Europe

A growing number of European countries have reported cases of the newly discovered variant.

As well as the three confirmed cases in Germany, the Netherlands said Sunday that 13 people have so far tested positive for the omicron variant.

They were among 61 positive COVID cases on two separate flights from South Africa, which landed on Friday at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

In the Czech Republic, a hospital in the northern city of Liberec reported it had found the variant in a female patient and confirmed it with "90% probability."

Denmark has registered two cases of omicron. Austria said Sunday it was investigating a suspected case on Sunday and in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said the variant was probably already circulating there.

In Italy, the National Health Institute said a case of the new variant was detected in Milan in a person coming from Mozambique.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said mandatory mask-wearing will return to shops and public transport in England on Tuesday.

Also from Tuesday, all passengers arriving in Britain are being instructed to take a PCR test and self-isolate until they register negative.

The UK was the first to impose bans on travelers from southern African countries after South African scientists made their discovery known about the variant.

Watch video 03:46 What's known so far about the B.1.1.529 variant? Virologist Wolfgang Preiser speaks to DW

In Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on Germans to voluntarily reduce their contacts to avoid having to go into another lockdown.

"It's important that we act together now," he wrote in the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. "Let's stick to the rules and reduce our contacts again. Let's do it so that schools and nurseries don't have to close, so that we don't have to completely shut down public life again."

The German Hospital Association said three-quarters of the country's hospitals are not functioning normally, and surgeries are being postponed.

Meanwhile, German police have closed down an unauthorized event billing itself as a vaccination center after a doctor began administering COVID-19 vaccine shots he had invented himself, German media reported.

Authorities said some 50 individuals appeared to have received the mystery shot, at Lübeck airport in the north of the country. Over 200 more people were in line when the police showed up.

Liquids, syringes and lists of those who had been vaccinated that day were seized.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Tragic number A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Final warning Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Fears for the elderly... In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave ...and for the young Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave ICUs are full Here, a doctor treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Leipzig. Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have not yet reached the highest levels of last December, but staff are already sounding the alarm and warning that hospitals are overstretched.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Longer stays A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Virus along for the ride Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave My home is my office Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Lebkuchen or lockdown? Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Drive-through vaccination Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Open wide... Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status. Author: Thomas Latschan



Switzerland has added the UK, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Egypt and Malawi to its quarantine list as it tries to stall the arrival of the omicron variant.

Travelers from these countries will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result and must quarantine for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a proposal to scrap the COVID certificates that restrict unvaccinated people from entering public spaces.

In Austria, tens of thousands of people rallied on Saturday to protest against the introduction of compulsory vaccinations and a new lockdown. Austria is the first EU state to do so, which the chancellor said was "a minor interference" compared to the alternatives.

One of the largest demos was held in the southern city of Graz, where police said around 25,000 people gathered.

Africa

Chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), Angelique Coetzee, has said people who have caught the omicron variant in the country do not appear to be seriously ill.

"The patients are mostly complaining about a sore body and extreme tiredness," she said. However, she also added that research into the variant is still at a very early stage, and that most of the patients so far have been younger people.

Coetzee expressed concern about the potential effects of the variant on older people, or those with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

Meanwhile, as DW's Adrian Kriesch reports from Cape Town, many South Africans now fear the restrictions imposed due to omicron more than the virus.

Morocco will ban all inbound international passenger flights for two weeks starting November 29

due to concerns over the omicron variant, the government said in a statement Sunday.

Americas

The United States has praised South Africa for its speedy identification of the omicron variant. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, about the country's response.

"Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa's scientists for the quick identification of the omicron variant and South Africa's government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.



The health regulator in Brazil has recommended widening travel restrictions to include Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia in a travel ban.

The regulator, Anvisa, has no authority to enforce the recommendation, and would therefore need government approval before it could be implemented.

Watch video 02:32 Many US parents reluctant to vaccinate kids

Asia

China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians.

Using data for August from the United States and Europe, the team assessed the potential results if China adopted the same pandemic control tactics as those countries.

The daily new cases would reach at least 637,155 if Beijing adopted the United States' pandemic strategy, the report said. And daily cases would hit 275,793 if China took the same approach as Britain.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials on Saturday to review plans to ease travel restrictions as concerns rise over the new variant.

Officials said Modi "highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'."

The world's second-worst affected country by COVID had only Friday decided to resume international flights from higher-risk countries, while ordering tightened border screening.

Indonesia and the Philippines also ordered restrictions on arrivals from countries where cases of the omicron variant have been found.

Oceania

In Australia, health authorities have confirmed the first detected cases of the variant in two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa.

They had previously tested positive for COVID-19, but the health department of New South Wales carried out urgent genomic testing to find out the variant of the virus.

The passengers have been taken to special accommodation where they will quarantine for 14 days.

mm, ab, jc, kb/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)