Coronavirus digest: Curevac jab only 48% effective across age groups

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac's coronavirus vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was found to be 48% effective across all age groups, said a final study data on Wednesday. The number is far lower than those developed by mRNA rivals BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

The company said "the unprecedented context of 15 strains circulating" were partly responsible for the low efficacy. The vaccine is 53% effective against severe illness in 18 to 60-year-olds, and 77% effective against moderate and severe disease progression.

Scientists believe the underwhelming results may be down to the lower dosage, or even CureVac's recipe, which unlike its rivals uses an unmodified form of messenger RNA.

Here's a wrap of other major coronavirus developments around the world.

Asia

Thailand had a record number of 57 deaths for the second day in a row on Thursday, as the country tries to contain a third wave. On the same day, Thailand kicked off a program to review tourism in the island of Phuket, which has seen fewer cases than the mainland.

Vaccinated foreign tourists will now be allowed to move around without quarantine in the island. After 14 days, they will be allowed to travel around the rest of the country.

On Friday, Indonesia will launch a measure of strict curbs to control its worst wave, after reporting record daily cases in the past weeks. The curbs, which include restrictions on movement and air travel, ban on dining in restaurants and closing of non-essential offices will last until July 20.

Americas

Health authorities said Mexico likely exceeded the official death toll by about 60%. Data showed the country registered 351,376 excess deaths from the start of the pandemic till May this year.

The additional deaths recorded by the health ministry based on a search of death certificates represented a 58.5% increase.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday that cases in Latin America and the Caribbean were rising, even as North America was seeing a decline in numbers.

The vaccination rates in the region are very low, with only one in 10 having been inoculated. "While we are seeing some reprieve from the virus in countries in the northern hemisphere, for most countries in our region, the end remains a distant future," said PAHO director Carissa Etienne.

Europe

In a controversial move, Germany lifted its travel warning for more than 80 countries and will no longer advise people against traveling abroad, starting Thursday. These include popular tourist destinations such as Spain, Croatia, and Turkey, among others.

Under the new guidelines, travel warnings will apply only for countries where new variants are spreading rapidly, or places with incidence rate of 200 cases per 100,000 people over a week. A survey by research institute YouGov showed that 48% of Germans were against the move, whereas 38% supported it.

