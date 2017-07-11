 ′Corona pandemic′ named Germany′s word of the year | News | DW | 30.11.2020

News

'Corona pandemic' named Germany's word of the year

The Society for German Language selected the word as it "reflects the dominant theme for almost the entire year." The announcement follows Merriam-Webster's designation of the word "pandemic" as its Word of the Year.

  • A stylized depiction of a coronavirus

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2020: 'Corona-Pandemie'

    The COVID-19 pandemic was, of course, the leading topic of the year 2020, and that's why the German word of the year is none other than "Corona-Pandemie" (corona-pandemic). The runner-up word selected by the jury was also related to the unusual situation: "lockdown."

  • Words of the year 2019 Respektrente (picture-alliance/dpa)

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2019: 'Respektrente'

    Planned changes in pension laws in Germany are set to disadvantage many workers at retirement; the bill was disparagingly dubbed "Respektrente." The term won over the expressions "Rollerchaos," referring to the chaos created by the sudden invasion of electric scooters in German cities, and "Fridays for Future," a term widely used in Germany for the worldwide school strike for climate movement.

  • Dried soil and a bridge in the background

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2018: 'Heisszeit'

    The term "Heisszeit," or warm age — as opposed to an "ice age," which sounds quite similar in German: "Eiszeit" — was chosen as the Word of the Year 2018, reflecting not only Germany's extreme summer that year, but climate change as as whole.

  • The word Jamaika-Aus with a Jamaica flag in the backdrop

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2017: 'Jamaika-Aus'

    "Jamaica coalition" refers to the symbolic colors of three parties in German politics: black for the conservative CDU/CSU, yellow for the liberal FDP and green for the Greens. In 2017, coalition talks kept Germany busy for weeks, but then came to an abrupt halt. This was "Jamaika-Aus," or Jamaica Out.

  • A piece of paper with the word of the year 2016 postfaktisch

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2016: 'Postfaktisch'

    During the US presidential election campaign, and after Donald Trump's victory in the Fall of 2016, the word "postfaktisch," or post-factual, came into common usage as it denoted the spread of fake news. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) couldn't abstain from using it. It comes into play when public opinion is formed by emotions and resentments rather than objective facts.

  • Masses of refugees by a fence at the border to Austria near Sentilj

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2015: 'Flüchtlinge'

    "Flüchtlinge" — refugees. Undoubtedly, no other issue had a bigger impact in 2015. The closest runner-up was "Je suis Charlie," an expression with which people expressed their solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack against the French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo. Number three was "Grexit," which referred to the possibly impending expulsion of Greece from the Eurozone.

  • The Berlin Wall murals with the light installation for the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2014: 'Lichtgrenze'

    The winning word in 2014 was "Lichtgrenze," or border of light, which refers to a light installation on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was followed by "Schwarze Null," black zero, describing government efforts to not incur new debts. Another favorite was "Götzseidank," alluding to "Gott sei Dank" (thank God) and the legendary goal of soccer star Mario Götze in Brazil.

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel and SPD politician Sigmar Gabriel

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2013: 'GroKo'

    "GroKo" is short for Grosse Koalition, a grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD. Recalling "Kroko," or crocodile, the word also expresses derision. The runner-up was "Protz-Bischof," or braggy bishop, referring to Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg who came under fire for his prestigious construction projects. The term was followed by "Armutseinwanderung," poverty-driven migration.

  • A illuminated phone symbol with the word SOS and the Euro sign

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2012: 'Rettungsroutine'

    "Rettungsroutine," rescue routine, reflected the repetitive efforts to stabilize the European economy. "Kanzlerpräsidentin," chancellor-president, came second: It derided Merkel for acting as neutral as the German president. Third was "Bildungsabwendungsprämie," education-refusal-bonus, derogatorily used for non-working mothers who demand a bonus for not sending their kids to a kindergarten.

  • A child with head dropped on school desk, symbol of frustrated high school student in classroom

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2011: 'Stresstest'

    According to the GfdS, "Stresstest," stress test, so superbly expressed the spirit prevailing in 2011 that it became part of everyday speech. It referred to stress surrounding banks, train stations, governments and nuclear power stations. "Stresstest" was followed by the verb "hebeln," to lever, associated with the expansion of euro saving efforts, as well as "Arabellion," or Arab Spring.

  • angry man with steam coming out from his ears

    From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

    2010: 'Wutbürger'

    "Wutbürger," angry citizen, described the impression that political decisions were being made without asking the population first. It was followed by "Stuttgart 21," the heavily criticized reconstruction of Stuttgart's main station, and "Sarrazin-Gen", the gene of Thilo Sarrazin, a politician and author who holds highly controversial views on migrants.

    Author: Katharina Abel (ad)


The term "corona-pandemie," which means corona pandemic in German, was chosen by the Society for German Language as the 2020 word of the year. 

The phrase marks the dominant theme for almost the entire year, according to the Wiesbaden-based organization. The pandemic, in both the eyes of Chancellor Angela Merkel and many experts, has been the worst crisis since World War II, a statement on Monday by the society said. 

Linguistically, the term is also responsible for a number of new word formations, including corona demo, hotspot and warning app. 

Other contenders for the top spot were "lockdown," "conspiracy narrative," (Verschwörungserzählung) and "Black Lives Matter." 

Read more:Coronavirus: No Christmas markets — but some mulled wine 'to go'

"The lockdown that came into force in March and from the end of October … partially paralyzed public life. The gross domestic product collapsed by more than 5% in 2020, air traffic by almost 40%," the group said. 

The decision follows a declaration made by Merriam-Webster, that "pandemic" is the word of the year. The word took on greater relevance in March, when the coronavirus crisis was designated as a pandemic, but started trending on Merriam-Webster.com as early as January and again in February, when the first US deaths and outbreaks took place.  

Read more:Opinion: Coronavirus Christmas debate misses the point 

So far, nearly 62,800,000 people have been infected by the virus and over 1.46 million have died worldwide. In Germany, over 1 million people have been infected and more than 16,300 people have died. 

Watch video 02:03

Germany records more than 1 million COVID cases

lc/dr (AFP, AP)


 

