'Corona pandemic' named Germany's word of the year

From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020

2016: 'Postfaktisch'

During the US presidential election campaign, and after Donald Trump's victory in the Fall of 2016, the word "postfaktisch," or post-factual, came into common usage as it denoted the spread of fake news. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) couldn't abstain from using it. It comes into play when public opinion is formed by emotions and resentments rather than objective facts.