Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina after violence

CONMEBOL, the organization which governs football in South America, announced the decision on Tuesday but are yet to decide where a re-scheduled contest would take place.

The decision has yet to be validated by the organization's disciplinary committee, meaning the fixture may even be played behind closed doors.

Paraguay, Brazil, the United States and Italy have offered to host the derby between the Buenos Aires rivals after the first leg finished 2-2. The second leg needs to be re-arranged as a result of violent scenes around River's Monumental stadium ahead of the scheduled kick off last Saturday, November 24. A number of Boca players were reportedly nursing injuries after their bus was pelted with projectiles.

After an initial 24-hour delay from Saturday to Sunday, the game was postponed and will now likely be played on December 8 or 9.

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici, however, said he will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport "if needed." He said he did not agree on the new dates.

Boca wanted River to be disqualified at a disciplinary hearing with the club presidents on Tuesday at CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque.

But CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez argued that "the conditions to play in Argentina are not right."

"Football is not about violence, it is decided with goals," he said. "Football is not what we saw on the weekend. That is a disease that needs to be eradicated."

